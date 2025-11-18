Hey Pandas, Post And Guess Song Lyrics (Closed)

Inspired by previous similar posts. Post some song lyrics here and let people in the comments guess which song it is!
#1
And I’ve found that the road
To happiness
Is paved
With rows and rows
Of very tempting parking spaces
#2
I looked down the line
And what’s there is not what ought to be
Held back by the battles they fought for me
Calling me to be part of their property
And now I see that I (get no chance)
I get no break
Fakes and snakes quickly lead to mistakes
And as the tightrope within
Slowly starts to thin
I can only hope that they (close their eyes)
To the twilight through the skylight
And the highlights on a frame of steel
See the brightness
Of your likeness
As I write this on a pad to the (way I feel)
Hear the screaming
In my dreaming
As it’s seeming that you’ve played your part
Like you’re heartless
Take apart this
In the darkness, but I know-
#3
Moons, and junes and ferris wheels
the dizzy dancing way you feel
as all your fairytales come real
ive looked at love that way
but now its just another show
you leave them laughing when you go
but if you care dont let them know
dont give yourself away
#4
Des yeux qui font baisser les miens
Un rire qui se perd sur sa bouche
Voilà le portrait sans retouches
De l’homme auquel j’appartiens
Quand il me prend dans ses bras
Qu’il me parle tout bas
Je vois la vie en rose
Il me dit des mots d’amour
Des mots de tous les jours
Mais moi, ça me fait quelque chose
Il est entré dans mon cœur
Une grande part de bonheur
Dont je connais la cause
C’est lui pour moi, moi pour lui dans la vie
Il me l’a dit, l’a juré pour la vie
Et dès que je l’aperçois
Alors je sens en moi
Mon cœur qui bat
#5
keep it together, dont let the people know
how bad the weather in your head really goes
dont want to feel like a burden at sixteen
the world turned so cold
so keep it together, dont let the tears hit the floor
#6
By the dark of the moon, I planted.
But there came a bitter snow.
There’s been a hootowl by my window now,
For six nights in a row.
She’s coming for me, I know.
#7
I’ve been to Nice and the isle of Greece,
Where they sipped champagne on a yacht.
I’ve moved like Harlow at Monte Carlo
And showed them what I’ve got.
I’ve been undressed by kings, and I’ve seen some things
That a woman’s ain’t s’posed to see.
#8
And it used to be for a while,
That the river ran right to my door,
Making me just a little too free.
But now the river doesn’t seem to
Stop here anymore
#9
She’s a great little housewife,
But sometimes she talks like a fool.
But she helps at the store in the holiday rush,
And she picks up the kids after school.
And she puts down the phone when her husband comes home,
And she changes from mother to wife,
‘Til she feels the words hanging between them,
And she’ll hang by her words with her life.
#10
1. Two face call me Harvey never know when it could change. I tried to talk to my reflection but he said he wants my name.
2. I’m waiting for an answer. Life is a disaster we’re going through.
3. You keep calling me a psycho. Thought that I was scared but I came prepared. Think you might be right though. You made me a psycho. A psycho.
#11
In the night I hear ’em talk
The coldest story ever told
Somewhere far along this road
He lost his soul to a woman so heartless
How could you be so heartless?
Oh, how could you be so heartless?
#12
You ask me if there’ll come a time
When I grow tired of you
Never, my love
Never, my love
You wonder if this heart of mine
Will lose its desire for you
Never, my love
Never, my love
What makes you think love will end?
When you know that my whole life depends
On you (on you)
#13
While I’m away,
carry on.
In your heart you must be strong,
knowing that I’m with you every day.
While I’m away,
take a chance,
not a p**n of circumstance.
Think of me so I can be with you.
#14
Far from the evergreen of old Assam
Far from the rainfall on the trails of old Saigon
straight from the poster town of scorn and ritz
To bring you the wilder side of gold and glitz
But neon tiger there’s a lot on your mind
They promised just to pet you, but don’t you let them get you
Away, away, away
Under the heat of the southwest sun
Took to the spotlight like a diamond ring
Came from the woodwork and the hopes they might
Redeem themselves from poor decisions to win big
But neon tiger there’s a lot on your mind
Strategize to maim you, but don’t you let them tame you
You’re far too pure and bold
To suffer the strain of the pain that’s old.
I don’t wanna be kept, I don’t wanna be caged, I don’t wanna be damned oh hell
I don’t wanna be broke, I don’t wanna be saved, I don’t wanna be S.O.L.
Give me rolling hills so tonight can be the night that I send them up a thousand thrills
Can you cut me some slack, Cause I don’t wanna go back, I want the new day and age
Come on girls and boys, everyone make some noise!
