Hey Pandas, Post An Image Of Your Pet Looking Possessed (Closed)

Cameras are a beast for taking many photos of your adorable pets. But there’s still the opportunity that the photos come out… haunted. You know, glowing eyes, disproportionate movements caught, showing teeth… My cat does this all the time. Do yours? Show us with this challenge.
Rules
1. Must be your pet or a family member’s pet
2. Try not to include people and please censor the person if you must.
3. No damn politics. It’s literally about possessed pets, not political arguments.
4. KEEP IT BEING A PET, NOT INAPPROPRIATE IMAGES OR DRUG DEALING! I’ve had this happen before, and I will report you and ban you if you do this. You’ve been warned. This isn’t a website full of people who want your drugs or your genitalia. There are a lot of children and teenagers on this website. If your grandma wouldn’t like it, don’t post it.
Have fun!
#1 My Possessed Void
#2 My Ghost Cat Winnie Waving At Me
#3 Knuckles…. Doing His Best Dragon Impression!!
#4 My Dogs Playing
#5 One Of My Rats Having A Séance
#6 Bad Quality Photo But… Meet Rhubarb :d
#7 Cooper Being Freaky!
#8 Her Battle With The Toy Mushroom Brought Out Her Demon
#9 The Possession Of Ember 😱
#10 Havoc’s Exorcism Is Going Poorly 😔
#11 Super Sayan Cat With Flash On
#12 I Think Lucy Was Just “Hangry”
#13 What Did I Just See
#14 She Has Just Seen A Ghost
#15 Daisy Finding New Ways To Jump
#16 Blizzard. She’s My Little Fluffy Baby!
#17 Big Nose
#18 Cleo
#19 Quarantine Cat 4/7/2020
#20 At The Vet And One Of My Puppies Fell Asleep
#21 👹
#22 Molly In The Mist
