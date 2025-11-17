Hey Pandas, Post Adorable Holiday-Themed Pet Photos (Closed)

by

I’m looking to “awwww”, or “eeeee” at your furbabies! Let me see that holiday-themed cuteness!

#1 Santa Paws

#2 An Older Pic. But Wanted To Share This One. Our First Bulldog Flannie. Celebrating Xmas In Doggie Heaven Since 2018

#3 Santa Sebastian

#4 Jasper Trying To Help Wrap The Presents

#5 Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree, Your Ornaments Are Going To Be History

#6 This Is Thomas X Katt, Or Just Plain Tom. He Was An Abandoned Feral Kitten (With His Two Brothers). Wife And Daughter Bottle Fed Them And He Is Now A 15 Pound Hunk Of Love

#7 Me And My Tree

#8 Caramello’s First Christmas

#9 Simba Is Thrilled To Play Santa Paws This Year!

#10 Santa Smadgie

#11 Koda As Santa, A Reindeer, And An Elf

#12 Tiffany

#13 A Very Ra Holiday!

#14 Whisky Tango Can’t ‘Elf’ Himself

#15 Santa Paws Was Really Good To Me To Me This Year

#16 Gusto. Did Not Want To Be A Model

#17 The Tree Survived

#18 I Loathe Hoomins

#19 Finny The Reindeer

#20 If I Fits

#21 Snafu’s First Christmas. We Wired Cinderblocks To The Tree’s Base In Case Somebody Decided To Practice His Climbing Skills

#22 Kiki

#23 My Mom’s Wonderful Westie Waiting For Santa. They Are Together In Heaven Now

#24 Bruno

#25 Seriously Mom? Bells?!!

#26 Whimy, Not In The Christmas Spirit

#27 Waiting For You To Leave..then It’s History! Talon Acting Innocent

#28 Last Year’s Christmas Portrait Of My 2 Pups

#29 Where Are You Christmas Why Can’t I Find You? – Rescue Cat Kiefer

#30 My Girl Lily Posing For Her Glamour Shot Under The Tree!

#31 Cooper Sits Under The Tree Whenever The Lights Are On

#32 My Best Buddy Pacino. He Passed On 7yrs Ago

#33 Our Office Supervisor Playing Reindeer This Year

#34 Skitty

#35 Watson Has Been Good!

#36 My Little Dog Russell, A Chiweeny, Met Santa Paws Last Year!

