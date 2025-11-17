Hey Pandas, Post Adorable Holiday-Themed Pet Photos (Closed)

I’m looking to “awwww”, or “eeeee” at your furbabies! Let me see that holiday-themed cuteness!
#1 Santa Paws
#2 An Older Pic. But Wanted To Share This One. Our First Bulldog Flannie. Celebrating Xmas In Doggie Heaven Since 2018
#3 Santa Sebastian
#4 Jasper Trying To Help Wrap The Presents
#5 Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree, Your Ornaments Are Going To Be History
#6 This Is Thomas X Katt, Or Just Plain Tom. He Was An Abandoned Feral Kitten (With His Two Brothers). Wife And Daughter Bottle Fed Them And He Is Now A 15 Pound Hunk Of Love
#7 Me And My Tree
#8 Caramello’s First Christmas
#9 Simba Is Thrilled To Play Santa Paws This Year!
#10 Santa Smadgie
#11 Koda As Santa, A Reindeer, And An Elf
#12 Tiffany
#13 A Very Ra Holiday!
#14 Whisky Tango Can’t ‘Elf’ Himself
#15 Santa Paws Was Really Good To Me To Me This Year
#16 Gusto. Did Not Want To Be A Model
#17 The Tree Survived
#18 I Loathe Hoomins
#19 Finny The Reindeer
#20 If I Fits
#21 Snafu’s First Christmas. We Wired Cinderblocks To The Tree’s Base In Case Somebody Decided To Practice His Climbing Skills
#22 Kiki
#23 My Mom’s Wonderful Westie Waiting For Santa. They Are Together In Heaven Now
#24 Bruno
#25 Seriously Mom? Bells?!!
#26 Whimy, Not In The Christmas Spirit
#27 Waiting For You To Leave..then It’s History! Talon Acting Innocent
#28 Last Year’s Christmas Portrait Of My 2 Pups
#29 Where Are You Christmas Why Can’t I Find You? – Rescue Cat Kiefer
#30 My Girl Lily Posing For Her Glamour Shot Under The Tree!
#31 Cooper Sits Under The Tree Whenever The Lights Are On
#32 My Best Buddy Pacino. He Passed On 7yrs Ago
#33 Our Office Supervisor Playing Reindeer This Year
#34 Skitty
#35 Watson Has Been Good!
#36 My Little Dog Russell, A Chiweeny, Met Santa Paws Last Year!
