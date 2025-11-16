Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Pet Looking Proud Of Something They Ruined (Closed)

by

If you want you can photoshop.

#1 My Kitten That Did Not Ruin Anything

#2 Yes, It Was Me!

#3 Our Little Siamese Trying To Drown Her Favorite Cuddle Toy Fish In A Bowl Of Water

#4 The Blanket Was On The Chair Because I Had To Wash It. Because She Peed On The Bed. Twice

#5 Box Queen, How My 17lb Cat Likes To Squish My Sisters Packages

#6 This Little Madam Looking Innocent After Pulling A Basket Of Freshly Washed Sheet Onto The Floor

#7 Those Were Headphones. I Found The Other Half Under The Couch

#8 Smug Little Devil Watching Me Wipe The Tea From The Floor After He Toppled The Whole Teapot. No Hot And Nice Tea For Me!

#9 They Ruined The Snow. Kept Thinking It Would Hold Them Up Then Sink In And Then Screech For Me To Get Them Out And Repeat

#10 Don’t Know If This Counts But My Cat Moo Was Not Letting Me Work On My Puzzle!

#11 December 2018, Searched For My New Kitten Molly For Over Half An Hour Till I Finally Saw Some Movement Eye-High Aside Of Me

#12 The Culprit Dropped It By My Side And Scarpered. Thanks Eanie

#13 My Tuxedo Cat (Oreo) Trying To Get To The Fishies

#14 My Cat Shy Chewing On My Pencil. No Homework For Me I Guess

#15 “Yeah, I Knocked Your Ornaments, Figurines, My Supplements, And Your Dad’s Ashes Off The Top Of Your Isopod Vivarium. Fight Me.” – Preacher

#16 Why Make A Bed When She Can Sneeze On It And Leave Pug Glitter

#17 December 2022; Molly Not Only Owns The Christmas Tree But Also The Decorations, Food, Blankets, My Wasgij-Jigsaw Puzzles, Etc.

#18 My Cat Sunny Trying To Destroy A Cowl I Was Knitting. The Colors Weren’t His Taste I Guess

#19 She Loves To Take Out My Clothes From The Drawer So She Can Get In

#20 I Didn’t Do That

#21 I Moved Into A New Apartment With Teegra. She Found The First Empty Box

#22 Eanie Trying Her Best To Decimate The Shrew Population

#23 I Kill Da Bear

#24 The Last Roll Of Tp And A Plant Got Destroyed To Keep The Place Free For A Sunbath

#25 This Is My Baby, Jojo. This Was Taken Right Before The Neighborhood Stray Cat Walked By The Window-Freaking Jojo Out And Sending Her Into The Table, Knocking Over A 3000 Piece Puzzle My Mom Had Just Finished After 5 Months

#26 Two Generations, Same Bathroom Naughtiness

#27 This Is Jo (Short For Jolene). She Has Been Reaching Up And Taking Things From Counters, Tables, Desks, Etc Lately And She Also Steals Shoes And Socks! She Loves To Find Papers And Shred Them Up, Lol

#28 My Bunny After Biting My Brother’s Charging Cable And Got Scolded

#29 After A Long Hard Day Of Scratching The Couch, She Has Befriended It For The Next Day

#30 Princess, My Little Christmas Helper

#31 Confidently Destroying Their Cat Toy… (It’s Ok Though, I Got Spare Ones)

#32 She Eats My Damn Hair

