Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

by

Most animal lovers have tried talking to their beloved pets. Unsuccessfully, though, which is why the age-old question remains: what are pets really thinking? However, this riddle doesn’t seem to be too much of a challenge to an illustrator named Christopher Rozzi. The artist has come up with quite a few witty one-liners that your cat or dog might say and drawn a series of illustrations called Tiny Confessions.

According to Christopher, “the idea is…what if you asked your pet or whoever to tell you their deepest secret? Or even an insignificant one. That’s what we have here.” Check out 30 of these illustrations below.

More info: Etsy | Facebook | tinyconfessions.com

#1

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#2

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#3

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#4

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#5

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#6

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#7

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#8

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#9

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#10

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#11

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#12

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#13

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#14

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#15

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#16

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#17

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#18

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#19

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#20

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#21

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#22

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#23

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#24

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#25

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#26

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#27

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#28

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#29

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

#30

Artist Illustrates Honest Confessions From Pets, And Here Are The 30 Best Ones

Image source: etsy.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Will Little People, Big World Come Back for Season 26
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2024
Woman Who Was Invited To Bachelorette Party Out Of ‘Pity’ Sends Out List Of Insane Rules All Girls Must Follow
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Landscapers Turn This Backyard Into An Amazing Lounge Area
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hospital’s “Family First” Vacation Policy Backfires As Child-Free Employee Quits Before Christmas
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Share The Worst Wedding Fails They’ve Seen, And Here Are 40 Responses (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Husband Texts Wife He Spent $800 From Their Vacation Budget On His Student After Noticing His Clothing
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.