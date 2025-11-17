Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Pet Cuddling With A Plushie (Closed)

I would love to see your pets cuddling with plushies.
#1 She Loves That Turtle
#2 This Is Our 17+ Boy, Enzo. We Adopted Him At 10 Years Old. This Was His First Toy, Mr. Pooh
#3 My Bby Girl Echo
#4 Bubbie And His Cow. Passed Away 5/21. Still Hurts
#5 Gribouille Le Chat With Bengi The Girondins De Bordeaux Soccer Team Mascott, Tigrou, Dembouz And Doudou Olivier
#6 Boba ❤️
#7 Treetop With Her Snowman
#8 Taffy With My(Her)littlepony
#9 Stan Lee. He’s A Pit Mix And So Full Of Love
#10 When We Realized Our New Puppy Dottie Looks Like The Iconic Lambchop 😂 #adoptdontshop
#11 Emotional Support Plushy
#12 Ozzy With The Grinch
#13 Kadife (R.i.p) With His Favorite Toy
#14 She Loves Her Carrot!
#15 Lucy And Her Squeaky Dog
#16 Luna Loves Her Bear
#17 He’s Having So Much Fun
#18 Baba Yaga Cuddling With Her Fox
#19 My Lenka And Her Duckie
#20 Evolution
#21 This Is Our 17+ Boy, Enx
#22 Micky With Colin The Caterpillar (Or Cater-Pillow)
#23 Gunner With Ellie The Day He Got Her
#24 Marshmallow And Turtle!
#25 Cozy Kitties
#26 His Favorite Toy
#27 Renni & His Beloved Tigger, Chewed/Scratched To Death Now. Rip Tigger, Sorry I Couldn’t Save You
#28 Jake And His Puppy❤️
