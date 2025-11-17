Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Something That You’ve Build Or Made (Closed)

by

Post something that you’ve made.

#1 Wooden Lantern I Made A Couple Days Ago

#2 A Little Paper And Aluminium Foil Model Of The Spaceprobe Lucy

#3 Jacket For My Daughter

#4 Protest Plushies

#5 I’m Taking A Class On Digital Art Using Procreate :)

#6 This Candelabra

#7 Ghost Wall Vase

#8 A Poster I Painted

#9 Copper And Brass Dragon I Made In Art Metals (Used Livor Of Sulfur To Dye Copper Black)

#10 I’ve Been Learning How To Sew So I Made A Little Bat Stuffed Animal For My Friends Birthday!

Patrick Penrose
