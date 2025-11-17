Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Something That You Have No Clue How You Got

by

Post a picture of something that you have no clue how it got into your house or where it’s from. It can be anything (it can also be a piece of art that you don’t know who made it).

#1 I Made A Collage Of All The Pictures I Took Of This Bread One Night. I Have No Memory Of Doing It, And Don’t Know Why I Needed Pictures Of The Bread

#2 Got This At A Garage Sale No Signature On The Front Or The Back (There Is A Certificate Of Originality But I Have No Clue Where That Is)

#3 I Take Randomly Pictures Of The Sunrise When I Have To Get Up Early Is I Don’t Forget How Amazing They Looked. I Forget Everything That Happens In The Morning!

#4 *posts Image* *spawns New Spinoff Show* Btw, I Didn’t Draw This

