Hey Pandas, Post A Photo Of Your Christmas Tree (Closed)

Share photos of your Christmas tree this year!

#1 I Had This Little Guy For 15 Years

#2 Simple, But I Love It

#3 Christmas Houseplant

#4 I Call It A Handsome Mess

Image source: suzanne428

#5 Our Tree Made Of Hubcaps!

#6 My Masquerade Tree

#7 Every Year We Have A Real Xmas Tree (Fir) In The Classroom. I Buy The Tree And The Chocolate. My Students Do The Decorating

#8 He Is Named Joachim. We Have Him Since 2010

#9 Covered With Childhood Ornaments💛

#10 What Can I Say… I Live In Southern California, After All!

#11 Got This Little Lady When I Moved Into My Apartment Four Years Ago

#12 Decorated By My 7 Year Old With Autism

#13 My Beautiful Tree

#14 Outdoor Christmas Tree With Full Moon For A Topper

#15 Our Tree At Work

#16 Smilling Is My Favorite!

#17 The Giant Bow Was From The Flowers From My Grandpa’s Funeral (I Miss Him)

#18 Really Hoping This Beautiful Tree Survives Cat’s And Bunny’s Attacks

#19 My 1st Christmas Tree In My New Home

#20 New Tree Inside And Old Tree Outside

#21 We Hadn’t Put The Star On When I Took The Photo But You Get The Idea

#22 -Work In Progress – We Don’t Have Much Space But Have A Protruding Corner Of The Wall. I’m Curious How It Will Look Like In The End. I’m Out Of Green Branches So I’ll Add Lights And Ornaments. The Last Few Years I’ve Made A Stylized Tree With Wrapping Paper There

#23 My Tiny Christmas Tree

#24 I Love Having A Tree In The Front Window, So The Neighbors Can See It Too

#25 Presents Are Hidden Inside Each Nutcracker

#26 Our Main Tree

#27 Lots Of Ornaments On This Baby

#28 Merry Christmas! 🎄⛄

#29 Decided To Get An Easy Set Up Fake Tree….this Is The First Of Many Years With Her

#30 You Can See My Dad A Little Bit :)

#31 A Blue Blue Christmas ♡

#32 Ta Da

#33 My Little Tree

#34 Hung Up And Lit

#35 Nothing On The Bottom Branches Because We Have A Kitten

#36 As Much As I Struggle With My Tree, I Love My Vintage Cast Iron Tree Stand

#37 Pretty In Pink

#38 We Tried Our Best Há. This Tree Is Older Than Me But Holding Up

#39 Multiverse Christmas Tree :-)

#40 Made 2- 9 Ft Nutcrackers To Go Next To The Tree

#41 This Spruce Bouquet Fills The Room With A Forest Scent

#42 Decorated With Boyd’s Bears And Beanie Babies. My Lab Has Vestibular Disease Which Makes Her Stumble. So If The Tree Falls On Her, She’ll Just Be Surrounded By Stuffed Animals :)

#43 My Parents Tree. Over 30,000 Lights

#44 Merry Christmas!!!

#45 Pretty In Pink

#46 Granddaughter Decorated All By Herself

#47 We Made Our Own Decorations For The Tree This Year

#48 My Bevvii Loves Her Tree. Tartan Bows, Owls And Woodland Creatures And She Loaded The Star With LED Lights. The Angel We Used To Have Has Gone To Another Family Member Now

#49 My Christmas Tree This Year

#50 Overthetop Before The Neon Even Gets Switched On!

#51 Joyeuses Fêtes Du Québec!!

#52 Simple

#53 My Last Christmas Tree

#54 Christmas On The Oregon Coast

#55 Minimalism Meets Cats

