Hey Pandas, Post A Photo Of Something You Found While Renovating A Home

by

What is something you found while renovating a home?

#1 Cousin Was Ripping Up Wallpaper And Found Some Old Writing On The Wall From When The House Was Built In 1905

#2 Original 1949 Mint Condition Blackwood Flooring

#3 Was Going Renovations In My Basement, Found This Epic Camera

#4 Not Really Renovating. But When We Were Packing Up To Move We Had To Clean, And Repaint. This Meant We Had To Move A Lot Of Stuff And I Found This. It Is From England (Where I Was Born.) We Have About The Whole Collection

#5 We Randomly Found This Plant, Does Anybody Know What It Is?!?!?!

#6 This Butt-Ugly Floor

#7 This Wallpaper In My 1920’s House In Amsterdam

#8 Under The 1940s Wallpaper

#9 Wallpaper From The 1930’s Found While Renovating Our House That Was Built In 1864

#10 Renovating Our Back Yard We Roto-Tilled This Adorable Plastic Cup Out Of The Yard. Along With Several Other Toys And Plastic Silverware

#11 These Antlers That I Called Horns

#12 Found While Renovating Our New Home

#13 This Interesting Carpet Choice Being Used As Padding Underneath Pink Wall To Wall Carpet

#14 I Didn’t Find It While Renovating, Rather The Previous Owner Left It For Me- Photos Of The House Before They Renovated

#15 Bottle Of Vodka Tucked In The Insulation And Names Of Previous Owners Carved In Beam

#16 Bottle Of Vodka Tucked Inside The Insulation

#17 Not Found But Left This Piece Of Art Behind A Cupboard Art As A Result Of Testing Out Paint In My Apartment. A Person Who Will Once Dismantle The Cupboard Is In For A Surprise

