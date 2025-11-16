Hey Pandas, Post A Photo Of Something You Found While Renovating A Home

What is something you found while renovating a home?
#1 Cousin Was Ripping Up Wallpaper And Found Some Old Writing On The Wall From When The House Was Built In 1905
#2 Original 1949 Mint Condition Blackwood Flooring
#3 Was Going Renovations In My Basement, Found This Epic Camera
#4 Not Really Renovating. But When We Were Packing Up To Move We Had To Clean, And Repaint. This Meant We Had To Move A Lot Of Stuff And I Found This. It Is From England (Where I Was Born.) We Have About The Whole Collection
#5 We Randomly Found This Plant, Does Anybody Know What It Is?!?!?!
#6 This Butt-Ugly Floor
#7 This Wallpaper In My 1920’s House In Amsterdam
#8 Under The 1940s Wallpaper
#9 Wallpaper From The 1930’s Found While Renovating Our House That Was Built In 1864
#10 Renovating Our Back Yard We Roto-Tilled This Adorable Plastic Cup Out Of The Yard. Along With Several Other Toys And Plastic Silverware
#11 These Antlers That I Called Horns
#12 Found While Renovating Our New Home
#13 This Interesting Carpet Choice Being Used As Padding Underneath Pink Wall To Wall Carpet
#14 I Didn’t Find It While Renovating, Rather The Previous Owner Left It For Me- Photos Of The House Before They Renovated
#15 Bottle Of Vodka Tucked In The Insulation And Names Of Previous Owners Carved In Beam
#17 Not Found But Left This Piece Of Art Behind A Cupboard Art As A Result Of Testing Out Paint In My Apartment. A Person Who Will Once Dismantle The Cupboard Is In For A Surprise
