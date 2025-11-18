Hey Pandas, Post A Photo Of A Public Clock

Clocks are very decorative items wherever they exist, so post a photo of one or more you met.
#1 Train Station In Egypt
#2 Ashburton Clocktower :) In Nz
#3 Estação Cultura, In Brazil
#4 Launceston, Tasmania
#5 Queenstown, Tasmania
#6 Hobart, Tasmania
#7 Train Station Wilhelmshaven, Germany
#8 King’s Cross St.pancras, London
#9 St.gallen, Switzerland
#10 Firenze, Italy
#11 Ottawa, Canada
#12 Montreal, Canada
#13 Unionville, Toronto
#14 Niagara Falls, Canada
#15 Deshaies Church, Guadeloupe
#16 Bethany Beach, De Boardwalk Clock
