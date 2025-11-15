Hey Pandas, Post A Funny Book Quote (Closed)

#1

With great power…comes great need to take a nap. Wake me up later. (Nico Di Angelo, The Last Olympian.)

#2

Grover) ” The Dam snack bar?”
Zoë) ” Yes. What is funny?”
G) “Nothing, I could use some DAM french fries
Thalia) “And I need to use the DAM restroom”
Percy) * Dying in a corner*🤣
Z) ” ID Understand”
G) “I want to use the DAM water fountain”
T) “And… I want to buy a DAM T-Shirt”

Percy J, Zoë N, Grover U,Thalia G, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Titan’s Curse

#3

1) Accept who you are, unless your a serial killer,
2) dogs are angels full of poop- wolfie(me)
3) there is nothing life puking with someone to make you into old friends

#4

“Annabeth frowned. “Percy’s sword is a she?”

Jack laughed. “Well, duh.”

Percy studied Riptide, though I could’ve told him from experience it was almost impossible to tell a sword’s gender by looking at it.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Are you sure -?”

“Percy,” said Alex. “Respect the gender.”

“Okay, fine,” he said. “It’s just kinda strange that I never knew.”

“On the other hand,” Annabeth said, “you didn’t know the pen could write until last year.”

“That’s low, Wise Girl.”

– Magnus Chase: Ship of the Dead

