“Got It All Planned”: Woman Googles A Creepy Client She Escaped, Finds His Disturbing Record

As many women who have worked in hospitality know, some men don’t need much to turn into absolute creeps. Give them a smile (because it’s part of the job) and they will immediately start hitting on you.
Recently, a hotel employee, Reddit user Other-Cantaloupe4765, had an incredibly persistent client.
After he struck up a conversation with her, the woman quickly realized that he had already imagined their entire future together and wasn’t going to back off easily.
Workers in bars, restaurants, clubs, and hotels face harassment to the point where it’s borderline normalized by the industry
Image credits: vadymvdrobot/Envato (not the actual photo)
And this story shows just how appalling these acts can be
Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: erdoğan/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Noah Clark/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Other-Cantaloupe4765
In many places, healthcare and hospitality workers are the ones who receive the most unwanted advances
Sadly, this case isn’t a standalone example. Female staff in healthcare and hospitality might experience the most undesirable behavior in the workplace.
For example, according to the numbers from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), 17% of local workers (aged 15 to 75) reported becoming the targets of appalling sexual attention, harassment, violence, or bullying at work in the past 12 months, but in healthcare, the figure stood at 30%, and in hospitality it was 20%. This might not sound that much compared to the average, but for comparison, in agriculture, it hovered around 7%.
Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
According to the Unite union’s Not on the Menu survey, 89% of hospitality industry workers in the UK have experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment throughout their career in the industry.
Of those who did, 56.3% said they had been targeted by a member of the public, and 22.7% said they had been harassed by a manager. At least half of the workers who had been harassed also said the experience made them want to leave their jobs and made them feel unsafe and less confident at work.
At least the woman behind this story has her manager looking out for her.
As people reacted to her story, the woman joined the discussion in the comments section
Follow Us