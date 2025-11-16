Hey Pandas, Name The Movie You Watch Every Christmas (Closed)

We know the great classics like Home Alone (which is really great). But there can be incongruous ones, like Die Hard or The Gremlins. Make the other pandas happy by expanding their list of Christmas movies!
#1
Elf – its brilliant and funny
#2
There are ONLY 3 Christmas films.
The Muppets Christmas Carol.
Gremlins.
Die Hard.
#3
It’s a Wonderful Life
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Jim Carrey version)
Die Hard
A Christmas Story (You’ll shoot your eye out kid!)
#4
Number ONE Christmas movie…
The Muppet Christmas Carol…
“Light the lamp, not the rat!!!”
Also like White Christmas as a classic…
But mainly I like to watch Christmas Episodes of my favourite shows like MASH, The West Wing, Miranda, Call the Midwife, etc…
#5
Christmas Vacation
#6
The Nightmare Before Christmas.
If you haven’t seen – and heard – it, you should.
#7
home alone I, II, and III
#8
White Christmas.
#9
The wizard of oz, sing along and feel like a kid again.
Can I add my partners, muppet Christmas Carol
#10
A Christmas Story. Every Christmas we go to my grandparents (mom’s side) house. They are all obsessed with A Christmas Story.
#11
Home Alone
#12
All classic Christmas movies
Die Hard 1
Die Hard 2
White Christmas
It’s A Wonderful life
A Christmas Story
Elf
Die Hard 1
Die Hard 2
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Home Alone 1 & 2
The Grinch
Umm, and did I say Die Hard 1 & 2?
#13
Muppets Christmas Carol,
It’s a Wonderful Life,
Paddington 1 and 2 (Bit of a change from die hard 1 & 2)
Singin’ in the Rain. Idk why its just the happiest thing ive ever watched so its fitting for christmas
#14
From those not mentioned above: me and my mom watch “Jingle all the way” every year. You may argue it’s a stupid movie, but consider this: I love my mom and we have a blast every time.
#15
Literally any and every Christmas movie I can.
#16
The polar express is a tradition in my house
#17
Miracle on 34th Street. Natalie Wood version
#18
Soylent Green…. it has something for everyone. 🍪
#19
Scrooge!! It’s an all time classic!
#20
Muppet Christmas Carol.
George C. Scott Christmas Carol.
Die Hard
#21
Die hard. The best Christmas movie (:
#22
Black Christmas (the 1970s one)
Silent Night, Deadly Night
#23
-A Christmas Carol (all versions, endind with the musical with Kelsey Grammer)
-Love Actually
-Die Hard
-Home Alone
#24
Elf! “Ow! Son of a nutcracker!”
#25
A Muppets Christmas Carol- it makes us laugh ever time:)
#26
christmas vacation …if only for chase’s rant at the end because i too need tylenol
christmas story
grinch w/carrey
#27
Elf
#28
Home Alone
The Muppets Christmas Carol
A Christmas Story
#29
The polar express is a tradition in my house
#30
Don’t celebrate Christmas but the only tradition that I do have is watching “Spirited Away”……
#31
Why not Fantasy style? It’s Christmas! 😊
– The Princess Bride
– Forever After
– The Nerverending Story
– Willow (the old one)
– Labyrinth
– The Lord of the Rings
– Harry Potter
#32
Three Wishes for Cinderella (1973) – Unvoluntary
Die Hard 1, 2 & 3
The Grinch (Jim Carry)
Several Disney movies
#33
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Have to have Dolly and a Hardy Candy 🎄
#34
a Christmas story. (ho… ho… ho…)
#35
The original Christmas in Connecticut.
The Holiday
#36
Me, my mum, amd my brother all love Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas
I’ve been watching it every Christmas for as long as i remember, and we all still love it!
#37
A Year without a Santa Claus. It’s such a classic with great songs and amazing animation for its time!
#38
White Christmas!!!!
#39
Jim Carrey’s the grinch ( although they took it off of Netflix now so we can’t watch it :( ) and Christmas vacation
#40
My mom, sister, and I always watch Little Shop of Horrors
#41
Miracle on 34th Street, the original and updated versions!!! And, for a while, Die Hard. What? LOL
#42
My family’s Christmas movies are Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas. You can’t tell me it’s not a Christmas movie… because it is a Christmas movie!!
#43
A Christmas story, And die hard
#44
Santa clause
Santa clause 2
Santa clause 3
#45
die hard 1and 2 .Love actually.( Uncle Billy); the Grinch( Jim Carrey). it’s a wonderful life..
#46
Home Alone. No matter what, every Christmas I shall watch Home Alone.
#47
I don’t celebrate Christmas, so I don’t really watch Christmas movies. Innstead, I just watch Toradora, one episode starting December 1st. I highly recomend. Its on Netflix, and you will cry.
#48
Any of Dracula pictures or
Chain saw
#49
“White Christmas”. Our family tries to watch it together every year. I think it might have turned it into a tradition. Also the movie “It’s a Wonderful life”, not necessarily ‘Every Christmas’, but like every other.
#50
Elf and Christmas Story. First ones of the year. Tradition!
#51
Pretty much every Hallmark movie I can get my hand on and I don’t care if it’s stupid or girly or whatever :)
#52
You never lived a real Christmas if you never watched classical Czech (Czechoslovak) fairy tales – Tři oříšky pro Popelku (in English known as Three wishes/gifts for Cinderella), S čerty nejsou žerty (Give the devil his due), Pyšná princezna (The proud princess), Císařův pekař (The emperor and the Golem), Byl jednou jeden král (Once upon a time, there was a king), Princezna se zlatou hvězdou (The princes with the golden star), Hrátky s čertem (Playing with the devil), Tři veteráni (The three veterans), Princ a Večernice (The prince and Evening Star), Šíleně smutná princezna (The incredibly sad princess) and many others
#53
I am from Germany born 1971 – our family “X-Mas tradition” movies are:
1. Sissi Part 1-3 (very old movie series from the 50ies)
2. 3 Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel (like Cinderella but not the Disney Style – a filmed in the Czech Republic in the 70ies – I loooove the soundtrack)
3. Little Lord Fauntleroy (80ies movie)
The “younger” people are into movies like: Die Hard, Home Alone, The Grinch etc. (which I like too)
#54
Elf, without a doubt. Have seen it so many times yet never tire of it. Also, of course, The Nightmare Before Christmas which is always double-dipped at Halloween AND Christmas :)
#55
Christmas Vacation
Office Christmas Party
Silent Night, Deadly Night 1 & 2
Black Christmas
Krampus
Violent Night is going to be a new tradition now LOL
#56
Did no one say Christmas Chronicles?
#57
A Christmas Story
White Christmas
It’s A Wonderful Life
#58
I have a few
Polar express
The sweetest Christmas (Hallmark)
The grinch
Heavenly Christmas
#59
Mr. Krueger’s Christmas with Jimmy Stewart
#60
The Thing, The Grinch (original animated one) and Rudolph the red nosed reindeer!
#61
elf!
#62
White Christmas.
Ready for Tears? Christmas was my mom’s favorite time of year, she always went overboard decorating and baking, and White Christmas was her favorite movie. She passed away when I was 16. I tried the first year to make up for her, but It didn’t work, SO my dad and I kind of stopped celebrating Christmas. Skip 15 years later, and my first kid is born on December 20th. My dad comes to see us in the hospital and he brought a copy of White Christmas, so “Grandma can be there too.” Now it’s a tradition, My dad comes over every year and we watch it as a family.
#63
Die hard and all sequels while we’re wrapping
#64
Christmas Eve me and my family watch the muppet Christmas Carol. We have done this for 12-15 years.
Home alone 1 & 2 by myself on impulse lol.
Santa clause 1 and 2 by myself again on impulse.
#65
A Christmas Story
The Grinch (Live)
Die Hard
#66
My younger (think 9 or so) brother is obsessed with the Grinch (the newest animated one), and even though it is a Christmas tradition, we have watched it in the summer. Am I sick of it? Yes. Have I watched it 30 times this year? Yes. Will he stop? No.
#67
Godfather both the original and II. It’s always on during Christmas and nothing says Ho-Ho-Ho like Brando having a heart attack in the garden.
#68
The Hebrew Hammer. Dont judge. It’s truly funny if you’re open minded.
#69
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation… “Fixed the newel post!”
My brother and I watch it together and laugh and laugh and laugh
#70
Home alone
The Christmas carol with Jim Carrey
The Grinch
The Santa Claus
Christmas with the kranks
Elf
The polar express
Rudolph the red nosed reindeer
We aways watch these and more the month of Christmas and right after thanks giving.
#71
Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa
I saw it on a YouTube review years ago. It’s so bad it’s good and now me and my boyfriend watch it every December. It has become our weird Christmas tradition.
#72
die hard 1and 2 . love actually ( yeah,uncle Billy!), the Grinch( Jim Carrey) , the nativity ,
#73
Nightmare before Christmas
Arthur Christmas
Elf
Any grinch
#74
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Elf
One Magic Christmas
While You Were Sleeping
…..and pretty much everything else (with my kids): the Home Alones, the Santa Clauses, the stop motion classics, etc.
#75
Brazil (Terry Gilliam twisted future)
Mixed Nuts (Steve Martin)
Love Actually (Brit Xmas)
#76
The movies you named are all movies I love for Christmas and watch every holiday season! Like Die Hard, The Greemlins, and all of this classics! (”
I also have films for you, not necessarily with Christmas, but which we listen to during the Holiday season (there are films other than English, but they are fun!)
– Amélie / Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain : it’s the right movie to encourage you to be kind to your neighbour, even if you’re very really really shy
– Seducing Dr Lewis / La Grande Séduction (do no watch the USA version, it’s sad, take the one with the great actor, Raymond Bouchard)
– Les douze travaux d’Astérix / The Twelve Tasks of Asterix : Asterix was, according to Hergé, Tintin’s worst adversary. Very funny and still topical, with “The house that makes you crazy” (la maison qui rend fou)
– La guerre des Tuques, lit. “The Tuque War” : Must watch the movie. It is very funny! Then… we talk about it later.
#77
There are 3:
A Charlie Brown Christmas (my mom plays the soundtrack for the ENTIRE month too.)
Elf
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1996)
#78
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Black Christmas
Bad Santa
Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang
#79
Feast of the Seven Fishes – a wonderful comedy/drama that few people know about
#80
Many. But my favorite is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
#81
“Once Upon A Time There Was A King” – a Czech fairy tale comedy from the 1950’s.
#82
Muppet Christmas Carol
It’s a boy
The Star
#83
A Christmas Carol (the George C. Scott one)
White Christmas
#84
Original How the Grinch Stole Christmas because I love and miss Boris Karloff.
#85
Elf, A Christmas Carol (disney) and miracle on 34th Street (Attenborough)
#86
Elf. It always gets me in the Christmas mood, and it’s absolutely hilarious.
#87
Harry Potter
Klaus
Holiday Inn
Elf
The Grinch
Noelle
#88
Elf followed by Four Christmases. Hilarious, not depressing like some of the classics.
#89
Die hard and all sequels while we’re wrapping
#90
How the grinch stole christmas
Home alone (all of em)
Call me kiddish, idc
#91
Scrooged
It’s a Wonderful Life
Love Actually
The Ref
and, yes, Die Hard
#92
Scrooged (1988)
Krampus (2015)
A Christmas Horror Story (2015)
Jack Frost (1987)
P2
(and of course all the Die Hards, Gremlins and Ghostbusters)
#93
Bad Santa
#94
My three favorites
Klaus, Polar Express, and The 12 Dogs of Christmas
#95
Home Alone, Home Alone: Lost in New York, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Polar Express
#96
– year without a Santa Claus
– Olaf’s frozen adventure
– the grinch
– bad Santa
– elf
– muppets Christmas carol
– a muppet family Christmas
– a Christmas story
Those are the usual, but there are a pile more we usually toss in as well!
#97
Lethal Weapon.
#98
Home Alone 1 + 2
#99
The Grinch (Jim Carrey version). All time favorite, must watch, can’t be Christmas without it movie.
#100
Home Alone 1 and 2! (Never 3 and 4 lol)
#101
It’s a wonderful life
Home alone
National Lampoons Christmas Vacation
Absolute must see in December movies! It just isn’t Christmas without them. And lol if there’s time and opportunity Holiday Inn and Christmas with the Kranks
#102
A Christmas Story. A Charlie Brown Christmas. If they start playing it every year, A Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special.
#103
A Christmas Carol the true classic Christmas story, but for a good laugh A Christmas Story always makes me laugh.
#104
Dunno if this is weird but HAWEE POTTAH! Especially the edited version of all the Christmas scenes from the movies.
#105
A Christmas Carol with Alistair Sims
#106
Albert Finney 1970 Scrooge
#107
I tend to buck the trend, and not really watch any Christmas movies around the holidays. Though if I do, it’s usually holiday themed horror movies.
However, I just recently got a short series called Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket, which is set during the holiday season. Been told it’s one of the best spin offs of the original Gundam series.
#108
In my country a lot of people (I think) watch a film called 7 Dwarves – Men Alone in the Wood. It’s actually quite nice, especially for kids. We watch it every Christmas – both part one and two. I also watch Die Hard like most people.
#109
SCROOGED with Bill Murray! I forgot about this movie and just watched it. It’s still very funny!
#110
I personally watch any version of A Christmas Carol I can, but by far my favorite has to be “Scrooged” for two very special reasons: Bill Murray and Bobcat Goldthwaite. There are many, many great performers and performances in this, cameo or long scene, from Carol Kane & Michael J. Pollard to John Houseman and Robert Goulet, but the interaction between Misters Murray and Goldthwaite; superb.
#111
The Emperor’s New Groove.
No, it’s not a Christmas movie, but the holidays are tough for me so I don’t really like Christmas movies. This movie was one of my favorites growing up, so I watch that instead.
#112
Home alone and I’ll fight anyone who disagrees
#113
If you’re a true fan, I’ll let you guess.
“Eat my road grit, Liver lips!”
“I wanna look him straight in his eye and I wanna tell him what a Cheap lying, no good, rotten four, flushing, low life, snake licking, dirt eating, inbred, overstuffed, ignorant, blood sucking, dog kissing, brainless, d*ckless, hopeless, heartless, fat a**, bug eyed, stiff legged, spotty lipped, worm headed, sack of monkey sh*t he is!!! Hallelujah! Holy Sh*t! Where’s the tylenol?”
#114
Home alone, for some reason. It’s been a tradition since 2013 or so
#115
Christmas Vacation! The Griswalds make my family look sane!
#116
Home Alone!!
#117
Home Alone and t
#118
Home Alone and t
#119
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Trading Places
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Bad Santa
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
#120
Eight Crazy Nights (2002), followed by Klaus (2019)
#121
Muppets Christmas carol( Christmas morning and not a second sooner)
Gremlins
TV Christmas specials of whatever show we’re watching
The Grinch w/ Carey
#122
Okay… you have to see this movie. But I prefer to warn you: it’s a sad story. And a true story. This film is called “Joyeux Noël” (“Merry Christmas”) and takes place during the First World War, on Christmas Eve.
In the trenches, French, British and Germans no longer shoot at each other “because it’s Christmas”. And there the Germans begin to put Christmas trees on the edges of their trenches and sing Christmas carols. The French and the British are beginning to feel far from their loved ones this holiday season. So the soldiers decide to make peace on Christmas Day, on NoMan’s Land.
All the soldiers shake hands, show photos of their family or their fiancée, offer each other chocolates and cigarettes. And play football!
But now, on December 26, when it was time to start the “real war” again, the soldiers in those same trenches could no longer shoot at each other. The soldiers of the three countries were shot. Because it was “an act of treason to sympathize with the enemy in this way”.
This film represents for me the true spirit of Christmas and of what we must do every day: to know each other. I cried when I saw this movie and I keep seeing pictures of these soldiers on the Internet. I’ll never see that movie again, but I’ll never forget those soldiers.
#123
A Christmas Story, the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and a Charlie Brown Christmas. then we drive around town to look at lights and count light-up plastic baby Jesuses
#124
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Jim Carrey ) My All Time Favorite Christmas Movie
Home Alone 1 and 2 Also All Time Favorite Christmas Movies
The Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2
Elf
The year without Santa Claus
The Holiday
Love Actually
Noelle
Klaus
the new Scrooge (A Christmas Carol with Luke Evans)
A Muppet Christmas Carol
A Christmas Story
The Santa Claus 1,2 and 3
Nutcracker and the 4 realms
Jingle Jangle
Dash & Lily
The Polar Express
Blizzard
Its A Wonderful Life
Arthur Christmas
Godmothered
Santa Paws
and a number of other cheesy holiday romances( like the Christmas Prince 1 2 and 3 from Netflix), Stop motion classics and other christmas movies
#125
I try to watch all the A Christmas Carol adaptations. My favorites are the one with Jim Carry, Scrooged, 1951 version with Alastair Sim, and of course The Muppets version.
Elf
A Christmas Story
Rudolph, frosty the snowman and Charlie Brown
A wonderful life
#126
A Christmas Story – it was filmed in Cleveland, and so much like my experiences growing up. We had the coal furnace, trip to get a tree, and the same sort of department store.
#127
Die Hard 1,2
Home Alone
It’s a wonderful Life
In Bruges
#128
– Rare Exports
#129
Jack Frost. Not that cute one with Michael Keaton, but the horror/slasher movie.
