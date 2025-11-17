Hey Pandas, Name Something That Should Get People Banished From Society (Closed)

Daft and stupid reasons only.
#1
People who do not pet rocks should be banned because rocks love to get pet!!! Rocks will sink into the ground if people don’t pet them!!!! Then, the earth will get so heavy it will drop and hit the ground so hard it will crash and the world will end!!!!!
#2
People who are deliberately mean to animals.
#3
If you say the words alpha male you are immediately banished from society
#4
PEOPLE WHO WEAR SHOES ON THE BED!!
#5
“im not like other girls”
just dont
plz dont
#6
If they do NOT like the Fine Young Cannibals classic song, She drives me crazy (1988). What’s that sir? You say it is not a very good song? GUARDS! Banish him!
#7
Not doing the “bam bam bam” if Sweet Caroline is playing. Non-Americans, you get a pass because it’s not really common as far ask I know. Americans, take notes, this is a rite of passage/your duty as a citizen.
#8
You need to be more Pacific
#9
People who think the only cheese Americans have is Kraft Singles. We all know it’s plastic cheese, it’s meant for comfort food grilled cheese, and that’s about it.
#10
Employer who treat there employees as if they were less tan human.
#11
—People who say “yasss queen slay”
—What ever demon spawn created mobile ads
—the people that confuse astronomy and astrology
—me(I don’t do the other things tho)
#12
Wet crackers
#13
I think that existing should get people banned from society because the Government.
#14
four words. sandals with socks on. LIKE-
#15
Failure to bow to the cat overlord shall get you banished to the inside of a volcano! 🌋
#16
For saying that I should be alive :)
#17
Don’t get me wrong, I do not want to look like the person that hates people for what they like, that’s not even what’s being implied anyway, but just in case.
People who try to get OTHER people to be furries, mainly for…those types of roleplays…becoming one is a personal choice, plus, doing that no matter who you talking to has a very high chance of you getting a bit of hate.
#18
People who try to overthrow the results of a fair election. Unfortunately, some people want to put these people on a pedestal.
#19
Anyone still using “Holla”. Ironically, unironically – I don’t care. Just, no.
Follow Us