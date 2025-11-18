Hey Pandas, Name An Artist/Band That You Do Not Like But You Have To Admit That They Rocked A Song Or A Performance

Normally you are meh or even outright dislike them but then, that one time, you have to admit they were great.
#1
Not a fan of Bobby Brown for several reasons. But the track “On Our Own” was a banger. 1989 – from the Soundtrack of Ghostbusters II.
Nickelback are quite average to me (but not as bad as their rep). But the tracks “Burn it to the Ground” and the cover of “Saturday Night’s Alright (for Fighting)” are really great.
#2
Nirvana. Never got the hype. Even though I was the right age and into similar music.
But the Unplugged session? The last song? Leadbelly’s Where did you sleep last night? Chuff me, that is a performance and a half. Gives me the chills.
#3
Rush. Hate them. One if the best North American progressive rock bands ever, but Geddy Lee’s drives me up a wall.
#4
ngl taylour swift, cant get behind her much personaly but her music isnt bad and from what ive seen of eras the preformances can get pretty good
#5
Disturbed can’t stand them. But I’ll admit when I saw them at ozzfest 01 they impressed the hell out of me. And apparently others agreed as they were supposed to headline the second stage but ended up promoted to mainstage
