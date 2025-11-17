Hey Pandas, Make Up A Word And A Definition For It!

by

Rules:

Be creative

No already existing words

Be appropriate

Be nice

Have fun!

#1

Flufflegrump – (noun) an animal that looks extremely angry, but is too small and fluffy to take seriously.

I think this could be a very useful word, to those of us with adorable annoyed pets.

#2

Ehat – When you are so shocked you can’t even use the word “what”. For example: “Ehat?”. It is a an adverb, interjection, conjunction, bla bla bla. Have fun with it! ;)

#3

Plagiarism: the act of stealing something(usually works and art) and claiming it as your own (i’m OBVS joking if you can’t tell)
Beforesterday: the day before yesterday (your welcome everybody)

#4

Oh boy! My specialty!
Weet- A small, usually white (but comes in all colors) bipedal mammalian creature. Its snout is long and narrow, reminiscent of a long bird beak. Their tongues hang out of their mouths at all times. Their teeth are very hard, and when put into a feeding frenzy, they can skeletonize a large crowd of people within 5 minutes. Their name comes from the “Weet!” sound they always make.

#5

Garblepony: that feeling you get when you’re not exactly sure how you feel. Maybe up, maybe down. You’re just not sure…

#6

Shindiggles. Basically my version of a not so nice s-word. You pile of shindiggles!

#7

flork. it’s what you say around your family when you stub your toe

#8

Cranpy (crane-pee) – when you’re cranky because you’re sleepy. Like how people say “hangry”….

#9

Mapleized – when pancakes have hit the maximum capacity for holding in maple syrup, being fully saturated and at the peak point where it isn’t too sweet but not too dry.

#10

Depreat – verb

When someone eats because they are depressed

Ex: I depreated so much yesterday.

Ex: I’m going to go depreat

#11

C**p you said be appropriate..

#12

Snurffing- when a kitty tilts back her head and rubs her chin/cheek against things to get your attention and pets/rubs

#13

Doomass; someone who believes that men can have babies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Shares A Heartwarming Story About How His Dog Saved His House From Burning Down
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Experienced The Mandela Effect? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
ABC’s Of Kings and Prophets Faces an Uphill Battle
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2016
Castle Season 7 Episode 6 Review: “The Time of Our Lives”
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2014
Hey Pandas, When Has Fate Placed You In A Situation You Were Uniquely Qualified To Help With? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Questionable Yet Funny Shirts Spotted In Public, As Shared By The “Good Shirts” Instagram Account (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.