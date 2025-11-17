Hey Pandas, Make Up A Word And A Definition For It!

Rules:
Be creative
No already existing words
Be appropriate
Be nice
Have fun!
#1
Flufflegrump – (noun) an animal that looks extremely angry, but is too small and fluffy to take seriously.
I think this could be a very useful word, to those of us with adorable annoyed pets.
#2
Ehat – When you are so shocked you can’t even use the word “what”. For example: “Ehat?”. It is a an adverb, interjection, conjunction, bla bla bla. Have fun with it! ;)
#3
Plagiarism: the act of stealing something(usually works and art) and claiming it as your own (i’m OBVS joking if you can’t tell)
Beforesterday: the day before yesterday (your welcome everybody)
#4
Oh boy! My specialty!
Weet- A small, usually white (but comes in all colors) bipedal mammalian creature. Its snout is long and narrow, reminiscent of a long bird beak. Their tongues hang out of their mouths at all times. Their teeth are very hard, and when put into a feeding frenzy, they can skeletonize a large crowd of people within 5 minutes. Their name comes from the “Weet!” sound they always make.
#5
Garblepony: that feeling you get when you’re not exactly sure how you feel. Maybe up, maybe down. You’re just not sure…
#6
Shindiggles. Basically my version of a not so nice s-word. You pile of shindiggles!
#7
flork. it’s what you say around your family when you stub your toe
#8
Cranpy (crane-pee) – when you’re cranky because you’re sleepy. Like how people say “hangry”….
#9
Mapleized – when pancakes have hit the maximum capacity for holding in maple syrup, being fully saturated and at the peak point where it isn’t too sweet but not too dry.
#10
Depreat – verb
When someone eats because they are depressed
Ex: I depreated so much yesterday.
Ex: I’m going to go depreat
#11
C**p you said be appropriate..
#12
Snurffing- when a kitty tilts back her head and rubs her chin/cheek against things to get your attention and pets/rubs
#13
Doomass; someone who believes that men can have babies
