Hey Pandas, Let’s Talk About Mental Health

Basically just talk about mental health related stuff. For example, you can vent about anxiety or you can ask questions to people who have mental health problems.
#1
Having depression and anxiety is not my fault. Being an addict is not my fault. But they don’t absolve me of responsibility for my behavior. I’m still responsible for how I treat people and (since I have access) for seeking out and doing treatment and actively working on my behavior. “I’m sorry for bailing out all the time, but I have anxiety” is inexcusable. “I’m struggling with an anxiety attack; I can’t go out until it calms down” is reasonable.
#2
I swear I’m trying. I swear I’m not lazy. I swear that it’s not my fault. I don’t want to die. But I don’t want to live either I’m just so tired.
#3
Help I’m about to kill myself idk what to do anymore
#4
I’m trying to get my eating disorder under control but it’s pretty difficult. But lately because I’ve been eating more I’m not miserable and cranky.
#5
I literally haven’t eaten anything for 3 days, I’ve lost like 15 pounds. I’m slightly hungry but whenever I try to eat I just can’t manage to swallow anything without feeling like im just going to gain more weight. I’m not overweight, so idk why this is happening. My mum wants to send me to a hospital but I have a paid profile pic commission that I haven’t finished and I really don’t want to be called a scammer or smthn. Help help help help helpppp
#6
I have ADHD depression PTSD anxiety, and beging suicidal thoughts.
#7
Bye guys I love y’all
#8
Question. Do you have to have been through trauma or extreme stress to have Dissociative Identity Disorder?
#9
Help my anxiety is worse than it ever was before I’ve had periods of prolonged depression but never anxiety I feel like I’m being crushed and my heartbeat has been really high for the past couple of days please I don’t know what to do anymore please
#10
Idk this could be mental or physical health, but I just don’t have the energy to talk to my friends anymore. I don’t have depression or anything like that, I feel fine and relatively happy, and my friends are great and awesome, but talking to them has just been getting more and more draining and I just don’t want to anymore. I feel like an awful person and a bad friend because I know I’m being kind of distant but I just find myself wanting to be alone all the time. I don’t feel that way with my mom or brother or anything, or even my friends outside of school. It’s just the friends in school. Like I just want to be alone in school, talking to them wears me out and I don’t really want to meet up with them outside of school. Again, my friends are awesome and I don’t think they are the problem. Ugh idk sorry for the long rant.
#11
GUYS IS TWILIGHT ALIVE
He said they were taking a short break from bp but it’s been over a month and I’m kinda panicking. They were making threats to end his life before he left and idk if they’re safeeeeee
If any of you guys know twilight irl or have his email/phone number pls tell me if they’re aliveee
#12
has gotten a bit better but still pretty eh
#13
Volunteering myself for questions
#14
I think I have depression and anxiety and R.A.D. and dissociative disorder but I’ll never get them diagnosed because I hate myself too much to ask for help. Like I’m genuinely scared of telling people I want to off myself. I always avoid topics about mental health because I’m scared that I might accidentally spill.
#15
I realise that I might have a little bit of trauma or something like that. I only figured it out today. I’m not severely traumatised or anything but I discovered that there’s a trigger which always makes me cry and panic a lot whenever it happens
#16
That as much as we’re talking and opening up about it, it doesn’t mean there’s a lot of help when you reach out. It’s a lot of ” sounds like you’re having a hard time ” , ” what I’m hearing is that you’re really struggling “. I know validation is important but I know I’m struggling , that’s why I’m here.
#17
I don’t choose to have depression. I don’t choose to have my friends abandon me. I don’t CHOOSE to have anxiety. I don’t CHOOSE to be good at English class. It’s just who I am. It’s not MY fault that my parents don’t understand me. It’s not MY FAULT I passed an exam I shouldn’t have. It’s not my fault my ‘friends’ torment me for being a weirdo. It’s not my fault I did it. But they say everything is MY FAULT.
#18
Yesterday we were doing a math “test” in school to see if we learnt what we’re supposed to have learnt last year and I hated it. I got really stressed and I started to think bad things about myself. Examples: even the people who are way slower than you at math are on page 8 (of 12 and I was on 7 and stuck there) (not true; they were on page 5 I heard them say but yk) and I got stuck and I felt stupid because I got stuck in something easy but I just couldn’t concentrate. My hands
