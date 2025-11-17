Hey Pandas, Let’s Pretend This Is A Pirate Ship (Closed)

I’ve seen a few of these posts on the “Ask Pandas”, and I’ve been wanting to try it. So, are ya ready matey?
#1
I’m a mermeow, so I am sort of like a siren, no one can resist my songs! *starts singing* “Never going to give you up! Never going to let you down!”
#2
*sings sea shanty*
There once was a ship that put to sea
The name of the ship was the Billy O’ Tea
The winds blew up, her bow dipped down
Oh blow, my bully boys, blow (huh)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguing is done
We’ll take our leave and go
She’d not been two weeks from shore
When down on her a right whale bore
The captain called all hands and swore
He’d take that whale in tow (huh)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguing is done
We’ll take our leave and go
Da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
#3
YAAARGH HOIST THE SAILS!!
#4
*throws BP trolls overboard*
#5
*Climbs back overboard and drinks until I pass out*
#6
oh yeah its sea shanty time
YO!
Ya-yo, ya-yo!
Dreamin’! Don’t give it up, Luffy!
Dreamin’! Don’t give it up, Zolo!
Dreamin’! Don’t give it up, Nami!
Dreamin’!
Don’t give it, give it up, give it up, give it up
Give it up, give it up, give it up, give it UP!
Here’s how the story goes, we find out
’bout a treasure in the Grand Line, there’s no doubt
The pirate whose eye is on it, he’ll sing
I’ll be King of the Pirates, I’m gonna be King!
Ya-yo, ya-yo, ya-yo… oh-ho…
His name is Luffy!
(That’s Monkey D. Luffy!)
Gonna be king of the pirates!
He’s made of rubber!
(How did that happen?)
Yo-ho-ho, he took a bite of Gum Gum!
Ya-yo, ya-yo…
His name’s Zolo, he’s just like a samurai
And a L-A-D-Y, Nami’s not shy
Usopp’s doin’ that marksman thing
Sanji’s cookin’, Chopper’s doctoring!
Ya-yo, ya-yo, ya-yo, oh-ho…
Set sail for One Piece!
It’s the name of the treasure
In the Grand Line!
Ya-yo, ya-yo…
Set sail for One Piece!
#7
*climbs up to the crow’s nest while holding a jar of dirt*
#8
Hoist the mizzenmast, ya sea dogs!!!
#9
Avast! Do that be land I see?
#10
*swings like in movies*
Whose does this vessel belong to…
#11
Yarrrrrgh, i DEMAND alll o yer golden upvotes and comments! *hoists sail with bored panda logo on it* *drinks rum* *scowls menacingly*
#12
WHERE’S MY GOLD
Only reason I’m on this ship tbh 💅
#13
How.. how am I on a pirate ship??
*sees a bunch of crazy people*
*climbs up to the crow’s nest to escape the insanity*
*there’s people arguing about jars of dirt in the crow’s nest*
* I join them*
Does the jar of dirt come with bugs??
#14
Say I was born on a pirate ship with your tongue sticking out matey >:)
