Hey Pandas, Let’s Play “Would You Rather”

Random game of “would you rather”, post a question and answer in the comments.
#1
Would you rather be stranded on a desert island alone or with your worst enermy?
#2
would you rather have unlimited money or unlimited charm?
#3
Would you rather always say everything on your mind or never speak again?
#4
Would you rather have 10 penis fingers or fart out of your mouth every time you spoke?
#5
would you rather know how you die or when you die???
#6
(Completely random x) Would you rather have telepathy or death touch?
#7
My favorite: would you rather have a head twice as big or half as big for the rest of your life?
#8
Would you rather have super sight or super hearing? (Super sight being you can see very far and very close)
#9
Would you rather kill somebody and get away with it instantly or steal something and get away with it
#10
Would you rather have diabetes or asthma?
#11
This one is gross so sorry but…
Would you rather poop 200 gallons of mayonnaise at once
Ore poop one butter knife
Btw ore is getting hit over the head 200 times with a paddle
#12
Would you rather write/direct the worst book or movie ever, but make an absolute mint, or write/direct one of the most universally acclaimed books or movies, but never make any money from it?
#13
Would u rather have a forever sheading cat or an extremely hyper doggo
#14
Charm because you can get other people’s money that way
#15
Have pineapple pizza or not,I like pineapple on pizza lol,it’s my fave
#16
Would you rather be absurdly sensitive to touch (pressure hurts. Clothes hurt. You’re always thinking about sensations) or completely unable to feel anything (no petting animals, no s e x if you’re into that, always in danger cause you wouldn’t notice if you stepped on a nail or touched a hot stove)
#17
Would you rather live forever but never find financial success, or live for only 10 more years but as a billionaire?
#18
Would you rather have an exciting but dangerous life or a boring but meaningful life?
#19
Would you rather listen to a kid screaming “mommy mommy mommy” or a dentist drill?
#20
The Beatles or Elvis
#21
Would you rather be able to solve world hunger or solve the climate crisis?
#22
Would you rather be the most hated person in the world or be the worlds smelliest person?
#23
Would you rather get a kitten and the newest iPhone or a puppy and a tablet and 30 dollars
#24
Would you rather have to eat poisonous insects for the rest of your life, or have to eat peoples earwax for the rest of your life.
Note: For either option, their is no alternative, and you get no ‘protection’ e.g. antivenom, etc.
#25
Would you rather live atop a snowy mountain or a sunny island?
Both places wont have any human population plus any electricity gas signals etc…
#26
Would you rather have elbows that don’t bend or knees that don’t bend?
#27
Would you rather be able to turn invisible or be able to fly?
#28
Would you Rather Die or Listen Justin Bieber for the rest of your life
#29
Would you rather have a billion dollars but no family, as if they never existed, and only you will have memories of them or be poor but have a loving family?
#30
Would you rather read a book or watch a movie?
#31
Would you rather be famous or be rich?
#32
Would you rather live with fear or without fear?
#33
Would you rather be able to gently nudge decisions or have complete control of 9 people? Would you rather have hot chili sauce poured in your eyes or ants crawling under your skin? Would you rather live in a mansion with no-one else there or in a small, cramped apartment with all of your friends? Would you rather Get £5 for every song you sang in public £50 for every stranger you kiss? Would you rather Never brush your hair again Or Never brush your teeth again? Would you rather Lose all your possessions Or Sell one of your organs?
