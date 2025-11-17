Hey Pandas, Let’s Play “Imagine If…” (Closed)

Imagine if there is another planet that scientists never found, and there is endless coffee and chips and loads of other junk food! That would be cool!
#1
Imagine if the man who invented IKEA was god and babies came out in peaces. if your parents weren’t good with reading instructions you could have a hand were an ear should be
#2
Imagine if we had a sixth sense… another way to perceive this world and describe things. Not just in a spiritual sense, either. Like a physical sense, just the same as smelling or seeing or touching or tasting or hearing, but completely new and different. Of course, we’d need some part of our body that could perceive it for us…
That’s another thing.
Imagine perfectly fresh air to breath in.
Imagine colors that cannot even be thought or made up, but they exist somewhere.
^^
#3
Imagine if everyone had some kind of power but not like teleportation or immortality, more like useless powers like able to being able to change your skin color to flashy green or to always know what time it is..
#4
Imagine if everyone had feet where their hands are, hands where their feet are.
#5
imagine if you were trapped in an analogue horror universe
