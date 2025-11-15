Hey Pandas, It’s Pride Month! Tell Me Your Sexuality And Gender Identity ! (Closed)

If you have a Less common sexuality or gender identity explain!
#1
I’m transgender and my pronouns are she/her. I am abrosexual meaning my sexuality is fluid!
#2
I’m a female. Pronouns she/her. I am lesbian:P
#3
Im ace, and agender. I guess you could say my gender is agender idk.
#4
heteroflexible male
#5
I’m heterosexual meaning I like women and men ( I honestly don’t really like people so I’ll probably never marry) I use she/her pronouns but I still don’t know if I’m Bi. I love and support all pandas no matter what. Don’t judge someone because of who they love, what they look like, or disabilities they have! Happy Pride month Pandas!
#6
I’m genderfluid and my pronouns are she/they they/them and he/they. I am lesbian and polymarous lol.
#7
I’m Bi and a cisgender female
#8
I’m demisexual (look it up, it’s not really known)
My pronouns are she/they
#9
I’m gender fluid and bisexual
My pronouns are they/them
#10
I’m homo and my pronouns on bp are they/them
#11
Hey y’all I’m bi and my pronouns are he/ him
