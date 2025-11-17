Hey Pandas, Is There Anything That Other People Find Unnerving Or Weird About You But To You It’s Completely Normal?

Let the weirdness fly!
#1
Having little to no reaction to some horror topics.
#2
I hate cheese on pizza. I just hate melted cheese in general, unless its fondue.
#3
the fact that i have two 50 degree curves in my spine
#4
I am almost completely unfazed by some dark topics, but I can also be very very affected by minor inconveniences. There’s a running joke that I was born without a manual for reacting to things lol
#5
I have a limp wrist (often part and parcel of Cerebral Palsy which I also have) and in year 3 at school – so I was about 6 or 7 – this one day we had a substitute teacher. She basically called me a freak (not the exact word, but close enough) for having my palm dead flat on my desk but my wrist up in the air. Apparently this cannot be done by most people.
#6
no because there is not one thing that is normal about me
lol
#7
Apparently my love for ✨explosives✨ and ✨toxic compounds✨ is “disturbing” like bro they’re just cool chill
#8
I don’t experience emotions as expected. It may be part of my OCD, but I don’t think that is it. Someone can tell me that their child was injured and in the hospital, and my reaction is, “Ok, so when will we get this project done,” because I was thinking about the project when they told me about their child. It isn’t that I don’t care, it is that I need time to think about what emotion I SHOULD express to avoid conflict or appearing uncaring.
#9
I space out way too often, when I space out I stare into the abyss and lose track of time and where I am. I’m very unusual, and I don’t shy away from the fact that I’m a strange and unusual person.
#10
that i attend faculty of medicine (lab analyst / pathologist major) while being an author. in the meantime i also work on my psychology degree and my thesis.
that i’m polyglotte and i use english, french and hungarian in a natural manner though in different topics. for example, for me fashion is in either french or english, but cooking is often in french, gaming and anime are in french. writing poetry or my book is in hungarian but taking notes or working on the plot is usually in french or english. not to mention when i go out i love chirping in english and french because the structures are easier than in hungarian and most friends of mine are wondering why am i so confident talking to foreigner students after having some booze lol.
Follow Us