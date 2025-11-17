Hey Pandas, In Your Opinion, What’s The Funniest Film Ever?

Share down below!
#1
I like Mel Brooks, I like Jim Carrey, I like movies from the original SNL cast. But in the end it will be a Monty Python film. As a story, “Life Of Brian” is the better movie. But counting the single jokes and sketches, then “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” wins. Their other movies a great fun too of course. As is the original series (still on Netflix or Prime even I think – highly recommended).
#2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail. You either love it, hate it, or don’t understand it.
#3
Spaceballs
#4
Napoleon Dynamite
#5
Really had to think about this. Lots of films with at least one great joke. Nobody’s perfect! But I think for overall humor I’d pick Duck Soup!
#6
the simpson movie. it’s got everything: The Death Of Green Day, bart stripping, and a freakout at that Jesús place
#7
“Kung Fu Hustle”, a chinese comedy that’s one of the funniest films I’ve seen in years….. An absolute hoot!
#8
this is a very hard question but for me it the Olaf presents thingies on Disney+
#9
For me, “Going by the Book”
Korean movie
I still watch it over because it is so refreshingly funny
#10
Robin Hood: Men In Tights by Mel Brooks.
Basically any Mel Brooks movie
#11
I have 2 films, but specifically, certain scenes in both films.
The 1st is “Brain Donors”, and the ballet scene set as the swan ballet made me laugh so hard I literally peed my pants the 1st time, and it’s still just as funny watching it again and again and again.
And the scene in “Rat Race” where the brothers are trying to pull down the airport radio antenna but their truck is instead pulled up the antenna. (“well this can’t be good”).
When I’m feeling rock bottom, watching these scenes pulls me ups. And I still pee a little laughing at the swan ballet!
#12
As a preteen, I loved The Pink Panther Strikes Back / Peter Sellers.
Now i think it could be Something About Mary , Super Bad, or one of the Ted movies
#13
Toss up between “Bringing Up Baby” with Cary Grant and Kathryn Hepburn… or “His Girl Friday” with Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell. Better screwball comedies there are not.
#14
I’m 73 and have seen many a movie, but there’s only one after which I walked out of the theater laughing aloud all the way to my car:
“The Full Monty.”
#15
Ace Ventura 1 and 2, Dumb and Dumber 1 and 2, Deadpool 1, 2, and One upon, The Antman movies, The new Mario Movie, and uhhhhh..ngl all the marvel movies are really funny nowadays! BOOP!
#16
titanic, nah im kidding but i dont currently remember so once i do remember i will comment it
#17
The Bad guys… I was dying of laughter when watching it 🤣
#18
Horrible bosses
#19
Troll 2. It’s a movie about goblins. First of many things wrong with this movie. It’s wonderfully horrible and hilarious. Oh, and The Room, for the same reasons
#20
A little off subject, but I was very disappointed when What’s Up Doc? didn’t succeed. We need screwball comedies definitely in these troubled times
#21
Accepted (2006) starring Justin Long, Jonah Hill and Blake Lively. A bunch of highschoolers don’t get accepted to any college, so they create their own in order to deceive their parents. Hilarious movie, I’ve surely seen it over 500 time since childhood. Never fails to make me laugh.
#22
I find many American movies really funny (Leslie Nielsen’s are my fav) but I find french comedies better (Les Visiteurs, Nord pas du Calais, L’enquete Corse, Les Gendarmes, mainly in that order). Obligatory apologies to french BPs for any wrong spelling
#23
Austenland. Just perfect. And JJ Feild basically playing the same character as he did in Northanger Abbey, but self-aware.
#24
In my humble opinion, AIRPLANE, has the most iconic, outrageous funny scenes packed into one movie.
#25
Sort of off course, but I think sometimes a movie is hilarious purely because of the mood you are in, or the people/person you see it with.
#26
Spaceballs! We’re the Spaceballs!!! Always puts me in a great mood. ♥️
#27
Grandmas boy.
#28
For second place I like One Two Three. I put above Billy Wilder’s better known Some Like It Hot. The jokes fly so fast you can barely catch your breath and it has a great performance by Jimmy Cagney
