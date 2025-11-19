Hey Pandas, I’m Going To Be 12 In July, How Should I Spend My Birthday, Should I Make It An ‘Yes Day?’

Guys, I’m 12 (currently) and in 3 months, I’m going to turn 12! 1 more year till i’m officially a teenager, and (when I get my PERIOD!!!!) A lot is going to happen when I turn 12, so i’m thinking of some birthday ideas… should I go PERIOD shopping (pads, chocolate, etc), go out to eat, what should I do. Because 12 is GOING to be MY year! July 6th, here I come!!!!!!!
#1
Umm… More information: First off, I mean I’m 11 and in 3 months i’ll turn 12! I was born as a July cancer on July 6th, 2013! I had white discharge for about 3 months now, so I did some calculations and found out I will get my period as soon as I turn 12 or a few months after I turn 12! Also, 12 is like…. 1 more year till you have ‘teen’ in ur age! I’m thinking of birthday ideas, birthday presents (because it is hard for me to choose gifts that are actually worth having, and like that is ACTULLY useful! I don’t have a phone, and I think I need one, because first off one of my best friends already moved away I didn’t even have no way to keep in touch with him, but I did something that made my family horrified that i’m not trust worthy with a phone! Also, I love to eat, and cook, and bake something, so i’m thinking if I can get an baking kit so I can bake cookies, cupcakes, cakes, etc! What should I do, and get?
#2
Ok so, I think a yes day would be lots of fun, though I never had one growing up. Also, while this is probably the safest place online to share your age, it is still most definitely not safe to give your age away like that online. A good way to re-word your question would be something similar to “I still live with my parents” because that could be anywhere from infancy to 23-ish. Sorry if this sounds patronizing or bossy, I’m just hoping to make sure you stay safe!
