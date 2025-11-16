Hey Pandas, If You’re A Photographer, What’s Something You Never Thought You’d Have To Edit In A Photo? (Closed)

by

I’ll start: My male dog was a little too happy in a recent photo, and I had to do some editing to make his picture less distracting.

#1

Photo editor here. Not my story, but a fellow editor/photographer who’s a friend was once given a minor instagram celebrity’s pics to edit, and in one that was taken outside of a dance club she had to edit out an alleyway that was semi-visible in the background. Turns out you could just barely make out a young woman on her knees back there doing something unsavory for a guy who seemed to be having a little too much fun. Talk about a selfie bomb!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
