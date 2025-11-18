Hey Pandas, If You Work On Luxury Yachts, What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Seen? (Closed)

Share the most interesting or outrageous stories you’ve experienced while working on luxury yachts with guests!
#1
A friend worked on such a cruise ship (average, not top luxury). He was shocked to see how much food was wasted every day.
#2
My cousin worked on one that was owned by a super rich dude. The crew would sail to wherever he wanted to visit and he’d fly in to meet them there. She said the craziest thing was that they had to hire armed guards to protect the yacht from pirates near the horn of Africa and a few other places.
#3
A yacht was in Tacoma was being refitted after the original buyer had trouble paying for the original sale, was idle for several years at the boat builders, so a German CEO of a large company bought it.
Somehow the Captain or First Mate got my name to upgrade non communication electronics systems while the yacht was moored at a marina in Tacoma. So I upgraded their on board wifi system, several TVs, and printers, and networks.
The invoice ended up about $1800 (US), at that time I did not accept Debit/Credit cards. First mate says no problem, takes me down to his office where he opened the small safe and pulled out $2000 in cash and complimented me on my work. The $100 bills are in bricks of $10,000, and there was probably 40 or 50 bricks in the safe. He told me that it was for them to bring it back to Germany, that it worked better to pay cash for everything enroute. He then told me there was another, hidden safe that they were just finishing installing, that would be used for longer voyages.
This was for a large yacht with a crew of 14-18.
Follow Us