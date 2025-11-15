Hey Pandas, If You Were Ever Scammed On The Internet Or In Real Life, How Did It Go Down? (Closed)

Did you get your item back or did you lose it forever? Tell us down below!
#1
I was at a touristy spot in Greece with my wife and a restaurant owner invited us in, showing off his range of ice creams. We picked from the cart and sat down to our ice creams. When it came to paying the bill, he gave me the menu, which I thought was odd. Then when I saw the price I realised the scam. 50 euros for 2 ice creams (of average quality)! His whole game was to get people into the restaurant and get them to order something without looking at the prices on the menu, then make out the price had been available to see the whole time. I did the typical embarrassed tourist thing and payed, but I am now wise enough to always check prices before ordering. I dread to think how much a meal there would have been.
#2
Okay. My grandma and I get scam calls a LOT. We all know its a scam because either the number is super long or the number starts with the letter V. A few times my grandma literally flirted with them. She is very old. I seriously love them calling.
#3
Went to a movie theater once and bought popcorn and a large coke.
#4
they tried but never succeed. about 3 weeks ago i’ve got a call from someone with a very, very, very big accent who told me he’s from the Windows company… not Microsoft… Windows… SERIOUSLY??? they didn’t try to be convincing
#5
I was sitting next to my grandmother when she got a call saying that “her granddaughter had been kidnapped by them” followed by a recording of a kid screaming. The “kidnapper” asked for my grandma’s bank OTP. She gave the phone to me, and I proceeded to rattle off a bunch of random nonsense in my best old lady voice. Best day ever.
#6
I’ve never been scammed online but pre-Internet, for fun, I answered a newspaper ad reading something like “Send $1 to see how you can make easy money”.
I did & actually got a response, which perhaps negates the scam part, but it said, “Place a newspaper ad stating ‘Send $1 to see how you can make easy money’.”
#7
This is going to sound ridiculous, but at the time it was the most devastating thing that happened to me.
When i was around 9 I used to play that online game called Animal Jam. Of course, just like every cool kid out there ya boi had a membership. With this membership i was able to obtain the premium currency, Diamonds, Quite easily. With these Diamonds i went the the Diamond store and bought an expensive item called a Spike Collar. I have zero clue why these were the most sought after, but everyone always wanted one of the authentic ones. I had two authentic ones and one store-bought one at this point, and i wanted another authentic one. So i went to the main area and started advertising the crap out of my incredible offer for an authentic one. Some dude comes up to me and says „I dont have a spiked collar, but i have something even more rare.“ naturally, i am intrigued. I ask him to show me and he shows me these Ram Horns that look hella cool. Of course im skeptical so i ask him if he is sure these will outmatch the value of an authentic spiked collar. He says yes, they will, and that in exchange he wants one of my authentic spiked collars. This sounds like an excellent deal to me because he says that these horns were extremely rare and a beta item. Beta items are hard to come by because only a few of them ever existed. A beta item could easily outpace 5 spiked collars. So of course im in and we initiate the trade. Just to be nice i toss in a few less rare items and accept the trade. Once we finish the trade, this dude starts laughing. Immediately, i know somethings up. He says „check the store“ and leaves the lobby. I looked at the store. There, in the store for like 5 of the non-premium currency, are the ram horns. I got swindled out of one of the most sought after items, and you bet i was pissed. The problem is, i never got the guys username so i could never report him for scamming me. I am 15 now and i still haven’t forgiven him.
#8
So… i bought nothing from amazon, but got a call saying that i did. So i looked at amazon and saw 10 things ranging from 1k to 5k dollars. I was like wtf who did this. Apparently, this person had called me before, and stole all of my personal data. How i got my money back is that i saw where the adress was forwarded to. I drove straight to that house, and found the same guy who i had been on the phone with. He later git 1.5 years of jail time. :D
#9
At least like once a week I get a call from “the auto warranty center” telling me that “my car’s warranty has been extended” hooray! except I don’t have a car
the weirdest part is most of the calls have the local area codes which i find really sus… :/
#10
I went to Chicago 4 years ago with my friend. And this person walked up to us and said that they were homeless. So, I gave them $50. Then, a few hours later we saw them getting into a
F’N LAMBO!!! (I was 14 at the time)
#11
This happened to my professor in the middle of class… She got a phone call saying her house mortgage wasn’t paid, then was asked to send her credit card number to “avoid any future complications.”
#12
I got a popup once while I was checking my bank account balance online. The popup was thanking me for being a loyal customer of “bank” and offered me a free watch minus shipping if I took a short survey. I did the survey and when the watch arrived it was a different watch than was advertised and then I was charged $125 for the watch. I complained to my bank and found out they didn’t do rewards like that and then after some digging around I found the company name that sent the watch I called them and the FBI and within 2 weeks I had a refund.
#13
When I was backpacking is Australia, in like 2005. Girl came up to me, in a tourist hotspot, whilst I was very much looking like a tourist, and did the, “i just filled my car up and forgot my wallet, I cant get any help” wouldnt leave me alone for like 5 mins, I get my wallet out and give her $20, then she asks for $50. Which she didnt get.
#14
Not a textbook scam case. I was a graphic designer during the 2008 financial crisis. That’s it. Basically I did a lot of free (or unpaid for) work with the promise of paid work “in a month or two when the economy recovers.” I was 21 and fresh out of college so I did a lot of free work. When that job finally came 2 years later, it was a dollar over minimum wage.
#15
not mine, but my great gramma alwasy answers the phone with hello, (police dep). all her friends just laugh, scammers get scared away
#16
First I have to say that I was pretty shy. In my twenties I was getting better but still not happy with conflict.
I went into a car dealership to look at some cars just to get some prices and test drive a car. My car was on it’s last legs but still got me from point A to point B without too many problems. I told them that I planned to trade it in if I bought a car. They asked me for my keys so they could give me a trade in value.
After I’d looked at a car and listen to a hard sell, I said not thank you, not at this time. I asked for my keys back. They offered to let me “test drive” a vehicle over the weekend. I said “No, and asked for my keys back.” Time passed, I hunted for the sales man and again asked for my keys. He informed me that they had sold my car and couldn’t get it back.
Remember I was pretty shy. I was ready to cry. Then, I got mad. The salesman tried to shift me to his office. I dug in my heels and at the top of my voice said “You sold my car without my permission? I want MY car back now. If you sold it, it is your problem.” Mind you they had kept me waiting and waiting before they rolled out that they had sold my car. The place was busy and quite a few of the customers had seen me pacing and waiting. When they tried to tell me there was nothing they could do, and shuffle me into an office, again. I refused to go into an office, loudly. Then I went into that angry rant that they had better get me my keys (by this time I was also freaking out in my head, the key ring had more than just my car keys. It had my house key, my parents home, the place I worked etc.) Just about the time where my brave front was melting and I was going to cry they brought my car around and handed me my keys. No apology, nothing.
You might think they were just taking advantage of a young woman but about a month or so later there was an article in our paper about a couple suing the dealership for selling their truck while they test drove a vehicle “over the weekend”. This time the dealership had actually sold their vehicle.
I had not believed they actually sold my car, it was in pretty bad shape and there was no title (I had it but they didn’t) who would buy it? Apparently they could and the couple in the article had to take them to court.
#17
I remember being scammed in Roblox once, I was paying to get a certain item (I was really young at the time) without asking to get the item first. I lost around (in game) $300 or $600
#18
I get phone calls about my car… excuse me i am under 15 and have never owned a car
#19
I’ve always been very wary of things. But I got got once. I was a single mom at the time and me and the kids needed to get away. I worked a crap ton of over time and saved up money to rent a house on the beach for a few days. Price wasn’t “too good to be true” and I remember to always voice verify. I spoke to dude on the phone and he sent me a lease agreement. All normal. He asked for a deposit, all normal. Until two days before our trip I emailed him to confirm time to meet to get keys and was ghosted. After some sleuthing and a LOT of crying found out that property was owned / rented by someone else and booked for like a year. Funny thing is I think they were in on the scam because when I contacted the actual owner, she didn’t even sound sorry or anything. I was out like 800 bucks. I reported him to FBI, LE etc. Told him straight up he was scum for scamming a single mother and he was going to rot in hell. He promised to pay me back after knowing I reported him. Still waiting all these years later, but I believe in Karma and she’ll get hers for sure.
#20
This lady wanted to take us on a “tour around the town” near a popular tourist destination. Apparently this happened a lot, and there was a sign saying “Do NOT accept any tours from people”.
The lady wanted us to get into her car, and she was talking to my mom about how her granddaughter or whatever was 3 and was just trying to pry information from us. My dad was very alert and called my mom back because the lady could either charge obscene amounts of money for a small tour, or just get us all in the car and idk, drive off a cliff?
We didn’t end up getting scammed but it was a close call.
#21
Not me, but my mother. She fell for a love scammer. He pretended to be an british engineer on a cruise ship and about her age. When she told me some stuff about him, I was suspicious immediately. For example his accent was funny, she mentioned and that it didn’t actually sound british. And that he asked her to buy him a new laptop and sent it to him because his was broken and he couldn’t get another one on the ship. Of course he would pay her back.
Being the true crime junkie that I am, my first thought was that he was probably a catfish. So I googled him and found out his profile picture belonged to an American and was taken at the super bowl. Even his cover story was stolen. I found a site about different types of love scams and his whole story was on there. The site stated, that this is a common story used by a ring of catfish from Ghana.
I gathered all the evidence and wrote my mom an e-mail, asking her to read it and calling me right away. She was a little shocked but said she was already suspicious of him herself too and luckily, she didn’t send him any money.
But now comes the plot twist. Anyone else in the world would have been finished with this guy. But my mom wasn’t. She wanted to know who he really was and why he did it. She stayed friends with him and found out that he was actually a ~26-year old from Ghana. That he was so poor, he couldn’t afford food everyday. That he would love to work but noone would give him a job. He lived in the ghetto, in a single room which was frequently flooded by the nearby river. That the little money he had, he shared with his friends and family because they were all just as poor. He was desperate, so he went to an internet cafe and did what he did.
5 years later. They are still in contact. She visited him and his family a few times and they have become her second family. He taught her to speak twi and she taught him german. She tried to help him find a job and also tried to get him a visa so he could come to Germany, but unfortunately without success.
So that’s a semi happy end to a love scam that could have ruined my mom’s life. I was really worried about her, especially the first year. I didn’t understand why she even bothered. But somehow something good came out of it. I don’t quite get it, but it made her life better.
Still, everyone please be careful when it comes to who you trust over the internet. If you have the slightest doubt about someones story, listen to your gut. Not everyone can be as lucky as my mom. :/
#22
My friend got scammed for his skins that were valued around 300USD. He just entered a shady website and wanted to cash it out for real money instead of steam wallet money.
#23
Say about 2 weeks ago, I get call and they say they are with Fraud department with Sprint. They go in this whole story how someone hacked into my account and charged 3 new iphones. Very convincing fella, telling me they put a stop to the order. But then, he says you’re going to receive text message to reset your password. I’m like okay, no big deal. But the kicker is he said you need to tell me your username letter by letter so we can get this going…haha…I said, shouldn’t you know my user name already. He hung up…haha..careful for those calls everyone. There are scum everywhere
#24
I got taken in by a facebook ad scam. Saw a facebook ad for a beautiful wooden jigsaw puzzle. Stupidly parted with my money (anything with pandas on I am a sucker for). Started to become suspicious when I saw several other companies advertising the same thing. And then the tracking link vanished from their website at which point I knew I had been had. After digging a bit I found the real website which surprise surprise the company was not going out of business, was selling their products for about double what I paid and had a section in their FAQ about these scammers.
Never again will I buy an item from a Facebook ad, now I will always go to the actual website and verify it is legit.
#25
Online, I was scrolling away through Amazon, and this was when I was in my BIG LPS phase.
As I mindlessly scrolled through Amazon, I saw it.
It was a beeeaaaauuuuttiful #1262 collie dog. I was obsessed the moment I saw it. It was 7 dollars, and in the LPS world, that’s really cheap for #1262.
I BEGGED my mom to let me get it, and then, she did. When I got the package 3 weeks later, I was overjoyed, because it took a really long time.
I opened it, and…
The head wasn’t attached. It was covered in sharpie. There were explicit drawings on it. And a note that read, “Thanks for the 7 dollars, asshat!”
Unforgivable.
#26
When I was 17 years old, I worked a few days with a friend for a advertising company. I didn’ t have a bank account in those days but my friend did. The company was in another town and they decided to pay my money on my friends bankaccount,so she could give it to me. She never did. She took my money and never called me again. I didn’ t want to go to the police because it was (only) 300 euro (360dollars) but I learned my lesson. Some people think money is more important than friendship.
#27
All right this maybe quite a read for some or not, but here goes.
My story happened about four years ago, it all started so innocently. I got a message on my computer telling me that it was infected and that I needed to contact Microsoft technical support in order to get this resolved. So stupid me calls the number and I got a nice sounding gentleman named John, he sounded very concerned but most importantly he said that he could help me, yeah he did, helped himself.
So I purchased what I was told was a three year protection plan for my my comp. It was $299.00 and I was so very stupid to pay it but I did. I gave “John” control of my computer to remove the viruses or malware that he claim ed were infecting my computer, after an hour so I was good to go, or so I thought.
Hardly a day had gone by before “John” or others he worked with started calling me warning me that someone was trying to break into my computer and go into my bank and credit card accounts. I was incredulous, I was at work and nobody but my dog was home and frankly I just did not believe him.
So after about 2 months of almost daily calls I finally told them to stop calling me, because every time I got home I would check the computer and my accounts and they were always fine. Then “John” or someone else tells me that they are going to refund my money because they had suffered a data break in, great I’m thinking I am going to get my money back.
Some of you already know what happened, so I will try to to condense it. I gave control of my computer to these people again, went to my bank account and they were supposed to transfer my money back into my account. They did not they sent me a thousand dollars, I freaked out not realizing of courses that this was all part of their elaborate scam. I was instructed to go to the nearst Walmart type store and purchase Steam gift cards in the amount that I mistakenly believed that I was given over what I was supposed to get back. I still can hardly believe that I fell for this but I did as I was told, after getting the cards I gave them the serial numbers.
It was a couple of days before I finally realized that I had been scammed out of $750.00 dollars, four years ago that was half a months salary, so yeah that is a lot of money to lose.
I did some research checking out the website for the state of California where I learned that this was a well known internet scam that thousands of people wre falling victim to.
I don’t think about this alot 4 years later but when I do I still feell like such an idiot, I’m a 50 years old man, how was it that I actually fell for all their bullshit. Well I hope these people all rot in hell for what they did to me and all the other victims.
#28
I utilize the American Healthcare system
#29
Bit of a depressing one… but once tried to buy the necessary to end my life from a very authentic looking website. The details don’t matter.
Suffice to say it was a scam and I got nothing. Probs for the best. Still here several years later.
#30
When I was 11 or so, I knew quite a few swears due to hanging out around teens. So whenever I get a scam call on my phone, I always rattle off this spiel, feel free to borrow it.
Hello, you have reached Pink Dildo Adult Toy Emporium. Unfortunately, due to coronavirus, we are temporarily closed. If you want to purchase a toy, vibrator, or anything else, please go to www.(fake scam site i created).com. Thank you!
#31
Not my story but my dad’s
so this was..last week or this week.I was doing my school work and my dad was playing a game.He gets a call and answers it..you know.. as you do. The caller wanted to buy the house and all I heard from my dad(out of context because I didn’t know who had called) was: chicken salad sandwich,I pooped in it..that is why I’m selling it.That is all I remember….. -w- that caller said my dad was bing rude (or something like that) and all my dad said was “you called me”
Not much of a story.it was funny though. :3
#32
My sister’s story, fell for one of those scam items that redirects to a fake login page that were epidemic on Neopets a long time ago. Told me what happened because she didn’t get the item she bought, told her to quickly change her password. It was quickly enough that nothing got taken from her at least.
#33
I went to London on a family vacation. And my family decided to rent an Airbnb. We were staying for like two weeks to it was pretty expensive. The renter had a cancellation policy where you couldn’t be refunded if you canceled within 5 days of staying there. Three days before we were meant to stay the person renting told us she was having plumbing issues but we could still stay. We would not be able to use any of the water in the house so we tried to cancel but the person said we couldn’t get our money back. They told us we could stay at a different place but it was too small for 6 people so we asked for our money back again. Then she told us we would not be able to get a refund. I was on the trip with friends and I didn’t book the place so they reported it and we got to stay at a nice hotel for free. It ended up being great because the hotel had super tasty breakfast for free and a nice pool.
#34
They were viewing my screen or some stuff like that, told me to deposit something into something else. Withdrew from the account then rickrolled them
#35
not my story, but my mom wanted to rent an apartment for her sister for her birthday. She found a really good looking house with a swimming pool etc on ebay (I think). Turns out that the scammer had stolen the front picture of another house that was fully booked until 2024.
#36
I myself have never gotten scammed but my grandpa has. He was going to buy e the new X-Box but when he gave it to me him and I got scammed for a X-Box 360.
#37
Graduated from college with student loans. Got letters and emails about a business that helps me finance loans and save money. Gave them my money and never heard back from them again. Reported it to a government agency and they said I could be part of some class action lawsuit against said company but I didn’t want to fool with it. Graduated college and still had to pay a $1,000 stupid tax. Also, it turns out the thing the company said they could do was easily done by me on the loan website anyways. Me stupid.
#38
So, I was dumb enough to give someone my banana car in Adopt me, for a house car, i gave them the item, followed them for the house car, then they left the game… mind you i spent 1,200$ for the giant present… so i lost that much money. there wasnt the trade update, so i’ve lost it forever
#39
I used to work for a bank’s credit card department, reaching out to potential customers, and giving payment reminders kind of job. One day, while I was on break, I got a call from a guy who introduced himself as an employee from the same bank I was working for, and offered me some kind of premium credit card. I was not supposed to get such a call as my phone number was in the do not call list of the bank. We had a script to follow while talking to customer and he was following the script and all. Still, I felt like something wasn’t right, so I checked the name he told me in the employee directory and it was not there. But then he started explaining how my card is pre-approved and the only thing I needed to do was to verify my bank account number and tell him the OTP I receive. At this point it became clear that he was a scammer. So, I told him I was interested in the card, but I’m away from home and asked his personal number to call him back, surprisingly he gave a phone number. Later I gave that info to the fraud prevention unit, they directed it to the cops and he was caught a few days later. Turns out he was part of a large group that scammed people and they managed to get the account holder information from an insider, he was also arrested.
#40
I got scammed on roblox on adopt me D:
#41
Not really scammed, but once in a while these rando websites will pop up and it scared the heck out of me the first time because my parents said don’t click on random sites…I was clicking on random sites… but the second time I was on a trusted website(at least to me(Bored Panda)) and it popped up. I know they’re fake now
#42
When I was but a wee lad, maybe 11? I got a scam call, now, 11 year old me was smart, and he knew that we weren’t old enough to drive, so I said “Sir, I am 11 years old, I can barely use a phone, much less actually own a car, please, use your scam money and go buy some friends”. I was a mean child.
#43
I play adopt me on roblox. :) so I decided to be a parent and take care of 2 kids. they asked me for an ocean egg. and it ended up as I didn’t have enough bucks so I bought some with robux. then I game them the egg. turns out I only had money for one. I freaked OUT. I immediately left the game and turns out it was a common scam. they made me wasted my robux on ONE EGG. only have 10 robux left :(
#44
Not me but my husband, he was contacted from a guy that works for bitcoin back a few months ago and he told him if he paid a fee he would get bigger money in return, well long story short he paid fees for over six months in small amounts being promised a large amount of money each time from this man, finally I talk to him and told him he was getting scammed and he’s not gonna be getting any money in return and we calculated it out and he had spent over $5000 in fees over the course of six months that he will never see again, Be careful of them!
#45
One time I was playing Adopt Me on Roblox, I was looking for someone who had a red panda that was rideable and fly able. Keep in mind I had three dinos that I was willing to trade for it and all of them were neon and fly able. This girl comes up to me with a fly able and rideable red panda and asks to trade, she proved to me that it was fly able and rideable so I trusted her. When we were done trading I took out the red panda. IT WAS A DIFFERENT RED PANDA THAT WASN’T RIDEABLE OR FLY ABLE! She hadn’t left the server yet so I reported and let the whole server know that she was a scammer, she started cursing and left the game after I already reported her. Someone else gave me a neon, rideable, and fly able red panda for a car so I was happy! I looked up the scammers username and she got banned. And that is my scamming experience!
#46
I had started dating about a year after my divorce. I tried online dating and it seemed to be going ok. I met someone who I thought I hit it off with. He claimed to be in the military and stationed in the Middle East. Long story short, I started to get suspicious when he asked for care packages, but didn’t have a military address to send them to. He wanted them sent to an address in California to have them forwarded. When I started asking questions he ghosted. I was very skeptical of anyone online for a while after. Luckily it didn’t last forever as I met my hubby online!
#47
I have 2 story’s for ya guys!!
St1 I was happily playing Aj Mobile trading stuff for a sugar glider I was ( 8 at da time I think ) Sugar gliders was everyone’s DP and I wanted so I was trading loads of goods and a person said to me Follow me for ur glider so I followed him then he’s said trust trade ur best item so I traded him my item theeennn they left ;-;
St2 I was happily playing Roblox and I was trading a R sloth for a dragon ( I did da trust trade again ) and got scammed of a r sloth :/
#48
Once I was playing a roblox Dino game and you need the Dinosaur to play. Someone wanted to trade with me. I clicked accept and put my dinosaur in and clicked ok. I thought he would give me something but instead he TOOK MY DINOSAUR THAT WAS THE ONLY ONE THAT I HAD. Dude if your reading this… that’s messed up. You can’t just take people’s dinosaurs.
#49
𝕀 𝕟𝕖𝕖𝕕𝕖𝕕 𝕥𝕠 𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕒𝕟 𝕒𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥,
𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕨𝕒𝕤 𝟛𝟚,𝟘𝟘𝟘$ 𝕡𝕖𝕣 𝕞𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕙 . 𝕤𝕠 𝕚 𝕡𝕒𝕚𝕕, 𝕓𝕦𝕥 𝕨𝕙𝕖𝕟 𝕚 𝕤𝕨𝕚𝕡𝕖𝕕 𝕞𝕪 𝕜𝕖𝕪 𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕕 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕚 𝕕𝕚𝕕𝕟’𝕥 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕜.
𝕀 𝕨𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕓𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕥𝕠 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕣, 𝕙𝕖 𝕥𝕠𝕝𝕕 𝕞𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕙𝕖 𝕨𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕕 𝕘𝕖𝕥 𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕜𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝕚𝕟 𝕒 𝕗𝕖𝕨 𝕨𝕖𝕖𝕜𝕤. 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕒𝕕,𝕚𝕥 𝕥𝕠𝕠𝕜 𝕒 𝕨𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕖 𝕪𝕖𝕒𝕣 𝕥𝕠 𝕘𝕖𝕥 𝕒 𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕝𝕖 𝕜𝕖𝕪 𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕕.
#50
bish in ffxiv i was tradin with someone for them mounts, and i gave them some gils, and never got me them mounts
instead i got a freaking peice of armor that wasnt even the clas i was playing like bish what?
#51
Somebody tried to scam me on an online game.
Follow Us