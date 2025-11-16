Hey Pandas, If You Were A Political Candidate, What Would You Propose To Change? (Closed)

Does anyone else imagine what you would do for the people if you were a politician? I sure do. Share your thoughts about being a candidate too.
#1
Since I’m from Manitoba, Canada, I’ve been daydreaming how I would improve and do for Manitobans if I was running for Provincial Premier, and how I would address the public. I wouldn’t be rambling on about nothing. Just straight to brass tax. We need our emergency wards back in, at least, 4 out of our 7 hospitals in Winnipeg within 6 months, and 2 more opened by the end of the year. Money will be going back into our healthcare, opening up more clinics, bringing in more family Doctors and other injury clinics. Too many people are going to urgent care and having to wait 10+ hours thanks to the healthcare cuts of the previous Pallister government.
I would propose a heavy-duty, anti-gang and youth anti-violence program that will be enforced to redirect youth to mental health, anti-poverty, anti-drug and family crisis resources and sponsored organized sports and activities. We’ve been having a sharp increase in knife, gun and bear spray attacks lately. There are spread out programs throughout the city, they are not always accessible to everyone at all times.
Since violence is also a problem with adults, I would make mental healthcare and addictions therapy/counselling part of the provincial public health plan.
Not just to the major municipalities, but in every small town in Manitoba, including reserves.
I would make sure all reserves have infrastructure in place for clean, safe drinking water to every household within a year, creating new jobs.
Churchill will get a new, improved railroad access within 2 years, with research and plans put in place to find alternative, year-round transportation access, increasing tourism and biological/environmental/marine conservation and research.
New jobs will be made for lakes and rivers clean up and improved maintenance. It has come to my attention Lake Winnipeg is one of the most polluted lake in Manitoba. Perhaps even all of Canada.
If anyone’s wondering where the money will be coming from, there will be cuts on all frivolous, unnecessary spending. A halt in business luncheons/dinners (networking and meetings don’t need to involve sushi), and travel will only be for urgent matters that require in-person presence.
#2
1. Treat expecting mothers with more care being a mother and/or expecting mother is very difficult
2. Think about men’s mental health. When they have an issue they are told to suck it up.
3. Protect the LGBTQ+ community
#3
I would reduce the size of government and eliminate as much spending as possible. End bailouts and other ways of corporate welfare. End trade with countries (China) who use slave labor as their means of production.
#4
1. I would change abortion to be allowed in certain cases.
2. Change America health care
#5
Try to make the government more transparent.
I don’t care if some nutcase kills me because “Oh, but Birds Aren’t Real™!!!!
#6
All of the above
#7
Change the tax structure so it’s more fair to pay what you can actually afford. Build a pipeline from the east coast to the west for drought issues.
#8
I would start by placing term and age limits on all elected officials. All campaigns would be funded by the government with a specific amount and no outside money can be used. Anyone seeking public office has to pass a civics test. I would require Supreme Court positions to be by election only with minimum knowledge and experience requirements. The current justices would have to win their spot to stay. No elected official can purchase or sell stock while in office. That would include any family or businesses owned by them or family. If they own stock in something that is affected by a bill being voted on, they are not permitted to vote. Elected officials would be required to participate in the lowest health coverage available and wages would be hourly and determined by public vote. Payment would stop once their terms expire. Expressing or voting for ones religious beliefs would be grounds for immediate removal from office. Any media claiming to be news would be required to report only facts as they are known. No opinions would be permitted on any news cast or channel. I think these things would solve most issues in the United States.
#9
Fall down like a ton of bricks on tax evasion, especially by very wealthy individuals and companies; make tax avoidance illegal if possible. Jacob Rees-Mogg take note.
