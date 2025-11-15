Hey Pandas, If You Tried To Be The Funniest Flight Attendant, What Would You Do Or Say? (Closed)

People try to be funny around others to brighten up their day. If you can make someone laugh, be the funniest flight attendant.
#1
I’d be like: NUMBER ONE RULE: DO NOT STAND UP WHEN THE PLANE LANDS CAUSE WHERE Y’ALL GOING
#2
hey your (fly) is open, and i know they dont give food any more, but if they did: do you want(plain) toast?
#3
I’d say really loud, in the back: Wait wait wait, what’s wrong with the plane? Julia that isn’t a small thing! That’s the entire wing! Jesus Christ, no, you can tell them, I’m not. Yeah, this would be worrying for the people that could hear me, but I’m sure the flight attendants would love it lol.
