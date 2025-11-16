Hey Pandas, If You Knew You Only Had A Week Or So To Live, What Would You Do With Your Time? (Closed)

It’s definitely a hypothetical question. I’m curious what would you do?
#1
Sleep
#2
I’d go around telling people that I loved and cared for them, and I’d confess to my crush. I would also attempt to get into a fight with someone I hate, because either I get to hit her or she is labeled as a total a*s because she beat up someone with a week to live.
#3
Get revenge on all the people I hate lol
#4
Go to Disney and invite my friends!
#5
i would call all of my close friends and family over to a vacation type of thing and on the last day, we’d do a fun game/ movie night. id wanna have fun until i go and let those people know that they made my life special
#6
Cry..
#7
Personally, I would probably spend the first 24-48 hours crying, then spend the rest of the time doing whatever I could to make people not like me so they wouldn’t miss me. I couldn’t leave all the people I love hurting cause I wasn’t there anymore.
#8
eat junk food, binge outer banks and stranger things, chill with my friends, sleep, spend all my money to go to disneyland with my friends
#9
Call my family and friends to tell them I love them. As for everyone else I will repeat what I listed on a previous post: Make as many dating profiles on dating sites that I can and upload an image of me giving the middle finger.
#10
Eat delicious food, spend some time with people I love then I’ll escape to a remote location and spend rest of the time there ,writing songs, listening to my favorite music. I would also want to write a little confession book with all of my secrets and things I’ve done. Then I would write about my thoughts on how to live a better life and things I’ve realised throughout my life.
#11
I would quit my job. Spend all my time outside on the porch with my dog, calling and emailing all the people I ever loved.
I’d tell my crush how cool he is, and that I don’t regret our friendship.
I would give my dog a bath and let him sleep in my bed (Mom won’t allow it).
Then I would spend the last few days eating ice-cream and laughing with my family. Watching Lord of the Rings and home-videos. Staying up wayyyy too late stargazing. Having mud-fights. Singing karaoke and dancing until we can’t dance anymore. Pull the furniture out of a room and go crazy with paints to my heart’s content.
The very last day, I would write a letter to each of my siblings and family members and tell them how strong they are, and that I will see them all again someday.
I’d want to go while watching the sunset, listening to “Into the West” by Annie Lenox.
#12
Play apex and sleep
#13
I’d just be excited that I finally have a good reason to take a week off and relax! Then I would allow one day for people to come and see me if they desired, and then spend the rest of the week with my wife and my dog.
Follow Us