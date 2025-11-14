Hey Pandas, If You Just Received One Million Dollars Right Now, What Would You Do With It? (Closed)

There are so many things you can do with one million dollars- like buy a house, a car, or buy something completely strange. What would you do with one million dollars?
#1
Pay for the multiple medical treatments my mom needs so she can just live without being in horrible pain every day.
#2
250K will go to charity. Ill help get my parents out of debt. ( they need it alot.) The rest will go into a savings account.
#3
This is really hard, I think I would buy a house for sure. I mean whatever comes my way I guess. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
#4
As a teenager who still lives with their parents, there’s not much that I can really do other than save it, but as soon as I turn eighteen and can leave, you can bet that I’ll be getting animation software, a studio apartment, a phone, that one YouTube subscription that makes it to where you don’t have to pay ads, and food. Everything else, I’d be saving until I can make a decent living off of freelance/YouTube animation.
So ye, fun life ahead for me amirite
#5
Donate half to an animal shelter, and just save the other half until I need it.
#6
Use it for the best lawyer currently in existence. I’ll use the rest for survival and charity.
#7
save it in my bank account and use it as emergency money
#8
Pay off my car and other loan, then buy a house outright and then the rest, put 100k in savings. then put the rest in dividend stocks and index funds.
#9
100k would go to charity, 50k to my mom and the rest into savings
#10
Use 60 of the dollars so I can start a minecraft server for 2 years with me and my younger cousins. Give half of the money for my parents. Half of the half for equipment for a youtube channel, whatever money it takes to get me a drawing pad, and put the rest into my savings.
#11
I will buy a house for me and my family coz we are moving, and half of the remainder would go to charity, and the other half would go to my savings
#12
Help my parents pay off our houses, and other things too
#13
I would buy a house and start my business
#14
Hippie vans for me and my friends, whether they like it or not. Donate at least 200K to charity. Use some to fix up our house. Then I’d put the rest away as savings, because I know I will use all of it within a year, based on whatever obsession I have at the time.
