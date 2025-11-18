“Undiscovered History”: 50 Interesting Pictures From The Past

The past can be quite fascinating. Those of us living in the present find it really interesting what life was like 50, 100, or even a 1,000 years ago. Luckily, we can go almost 200 years to the past thanks to photography, as the oldest surviving photograph is from 1826.
It’s even more interesting when old historical photos teach us something new. That’s the mission of the Undiscovered History Facebook page. It’s a popular account with over 540k followers that teaches its fans a bit of everything: history, aesthetics, and even interesting facts. So scroll down and explore history through the medium of pictures!
#1 An Officer Halts Traffic To Make Way For A Cat Carrying A Kitten Across The Street, 1925
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#2 Blackfoot Tribe In Glacier National Park, 1913
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#3 Three Young Boys Sit In A Wagon In A Pittsburgh Neighborhood Street, 1920-1930
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#4 1967-2018 Same Bike, Same Couple
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#5 A Portrait Of Hollow Horn Bear, A Man From The Brulé Native American Tribe. 1907
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#6 A Lovely Photo Of A Brother And Sister. I Love Their Fashions And Her Purse! Chicago,. 1945
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#7 A Kid’s Reaction To Meeting Andre The Giant (1970’s)
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#8 A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, 1910s
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#9 Tricycle From 1936
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#10 Cats Wait For The Fisherman To Return, Istanbul, 1970s
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#11 Three Female Students Walk In The City Of Kabul, Afghanistan, 1972
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#12 Father And Son Take Silly Photos, 1910s
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#13 Richard White Bull, Oglala Sioux, 1899
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#14 In 1960, David Latimer Planted A Spiderwort Sprout Inside Of A Large Glass Bottle, Added A Quarter Pint Of Water, And Then Sealed It Shut
He opened the bottle 12 years later in 1972 to add some water and then sealed it for good. The self contained ecosystem has flourished for more than 60 years. For those who are wondering how this is even possible: the garden is a perfectly balanced and self-sufficient ecosystem. The bacteria in the compost eats the dead plants and breaks down the oxygen that is released by the plants, turning it into carbon dioxide, which is needed for photosynthesis. The bottle is essentially a microcosm of earth.
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#15 A Photograph Of A Little Boy Carrying A Newborn Lamb, In Scotland, 1932
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#16 A Mother And Her Eight Sons, All Served, All Came Home
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#17 3 Beautiful Children From 1901. Hattie, Clarence, And James Harold Ward
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#18 A Lady From High Society. Ottoman Empire, 1900s
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#19 Jim Carrey, Christmas 1967
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#20 A Sweet Photo Of A Brother And Sister. Charlottesville, Va, C. 1916
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#21 Unbelievably Stunning Couple (Love How Their Hands Are Clasped Together), 1960s
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#22 A Mountain Boy Fetches Water From A Spring, Great Smoky Mountains, Sevier County, Tennessee, Ca. 1950
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#23 The Shape Of The Statue Of Liberty Is Formed By 18,000 Soldiers Standing In Formation. Camp Dodge, Des Moines, Iowa, USA. Ca. 1918
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#24 A Stylish 1940s Group Portrait
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#25 Portrait Of A Mother And Her Daughter. Photographed In 1910
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#26 King George Vi Bursting With Excitement On A Theme Park Ride – 1930s
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#27 Country Store On A Dirt Road, North Carolina In 1939
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#28 American Woman Welders During World War II
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#29 A Woman Churning Milk To Butter While Reading A Book, 1897
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#30 Federico Caprilli Demonstrates The Skills Of His Horse As Part Of The Esteemed Italian Cavalry School, 1906
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#31 Charlie Chaplin Meeting Helen Keller, 1919
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#32 Grandparents The Night They Met (1970)
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#33 Dutch Boy With A Pillow Strapped On His Backside To Soften The Falling On Ice While Skating, 1933
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#34 Two Gentlemen From The Early 1900s
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#35 Cyclist From Estonia, On A Self-Made Bicycle, 1912
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#36 The Opening Of The Eiffel Tower During The 1889 World’s Fair
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#37 Three Lacemakers Working. Brittany, France. 1920
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#38 A Female Firefighting Team On A Converted Motorcycle In London, 1932
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#39 Young Riders Refuel During A Children’s Sidecar Race In The Lustgarten In Berlin, Germany (1931)
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#40 A Native American Sends Smoke Signals In Montana, June 1909
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#41 Young, Well-Dressed, Victorian Girl In 1902
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#42 A Little Boy All Dressed Up Standing By His New Pedal Car. 1958
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#43 Female Swimmer Posing On The Beach. Deauville, France. Ca. 1925
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#44 A Couple From 1850!
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#45 A Boy Selling Lemonade With A Portable Lemonade Dispenser. Berlin, 1931
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#46 4 Generations In 1 Picture, 1880s
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#47 Residents Of West Berlin Show Their Children To Their Grandparents Living In East Berlin, 1961
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#48 Photo Of Lumberjacks Cutting Trees In Pacific Northwest, USA 1915
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#49 Children In The Slums Of Cumberland Street. Dublin, Ireland, 1940
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
#50 New York City Ca.1940
Image source: undiscoveredh1story
