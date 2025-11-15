Hey Pandas, If You Had To Choose Only One Composer, Group Or Singer, Who Would It Be? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, if you were stranded alone on a desert island with a working sound system (solar powered,’natch) and could listen to only one composer, singer or group, who would it be?
#1
My choice would be Tchaikovsky…amazing range of music styles!
#2
Queen. I’ve been a fan since the early 80’s and in my opinion they are one of the most underrated bands ever. My friend and I used to sit up late talking about them over drinks trying to come up with our “Holy Trinity of Queen” (3 best songs). We always got two songs the same, and the third one always changed. We wrote it down so we wouldn’t forget, but that list got lost – which in a way is a good thing because the debate will continue indefinitely while we listen to some fantastic music.
#3
Ariana Grande! I honestly just love her voice.
#4
AJR. I love their music :)
#5
Måneskin
#6
Trippie redd :D
#7
I’d go with Mozart or Beethoven. Most people only know a few of their greatest hits and when you listen to more of their work, there is so much to hear.
#8
I’d probably choose some prolific composer. Bach, Mozart, or Beethoven. Probably Mozart.
#9
Lovejoy, Wilbur Soot’s band
#10
Cavetown!
#11
NF
#12
P.T.X
#13
Conan gray. The end there are no other correct answers- I have won this post can end now Thankyou this has been my Ted talk I’ll pick up my award aisle 3.
#14
Måneskin. I love almost every one of their songs and can listen to them on repeat for days and not get bored
#15
BlackPink !! Im a biggg blink
#16
I’d listen to the radio (but, I cannot choose what music comes on)
#17
No Doubt! Lol I’m an obsessed fangirl-
#18
We The Kings. Definitely. Maybe it is my hidden emo side that starts showing, I don’t know…
#19
One singer…Dermot Kennedy
One band…that’s a tough one…
One composer…Hans Zimmer or Three Steps from Hell.
#20
I would say John Hiatt. He is the heart and soul of Americana. For proof, search “Have a Little Faith In Me”.
#21
Hands down, Taylor Swift.
#22
It has to be John Williams. Can you imagine movies without his compositions?! He’s a classical genius.
#23
Mine would be BTS. I love BTS because they’re the ones who wrote dynamite, butter, permission to dance, my universe and a lot of other great songs. They’ve shown that no mater your language, you can be loved
#24
Tchaikovsky
