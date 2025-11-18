Hey Pandas, If You Had The Power To Solve One Global Issue, What Would It Be And Why? (Closed)

by

Encourage thoughts on global challenges and personal priorities in addressing them.

#1

Killing on the basis of religion.

#2

war because world peace should not be an unattainable thing

#3

I would remove the addicting nature of power. That’s why tyrannical dictatures like North Korea and Putin’s Russia happen, because people who have power get addicted to it, and are willing to do anything to keep it and get more of it.

#4

Entitlement, which addresses greed and ego, the causes of Nationalism, war, abuses of power, etc.

#5

If I had the power; clean and renewable energy sources because I think that’s the root of a lot of our problems.

#6

Clean up the environment

#7

I would fix our energy problem world wide, by making a 100% renewable, pollution free method of energy generation and release it to the poorest nations first.

#8

I’d fix the uneven distribution of wealth

