Hey Pandas, If You Had 3 Wishes, What Would You Wish For? (Closed)

What would you do?
#1
1. I wish that in my future I’ll be able to carry and give birth to a healthy baby girl
2. I would wish for everyone to have a small good thing happen to them
3. Probably money 😅
#2
1. Free Universal healthcare for all Americans (its so sad how hard they defend a broken system that punishes you for being sick)
2. Food for all the children in the world.
3. Early term abortion rights and clinics legal and available to all who need them.
#3
1. infinite money
2. the deaths of all racists
3. the cure for cancer
#4
1. wish for the rule of no infinite wishes to be removed 2. wish for infinite wishes 3. wish a dunce cap on the genie
#5
1. I would ask for a pen
2. I would ask for note book
3. I would ask that everything I write in the notebook to come true.
#6
1. Have free transition surgery for every trans person 2. Free healthcare for everyone everywhere 3. Infinite money so I can help end world hunger, and I can afford my hobbies.
#7
#1: the ability to give immortality to myself and any other living thing I choose…( immortal cats…)
#2: access to money whenever I need it
# every pedophile and rapist to spontaneously combust…..
#8
1. eliminate all bigotry
2. be healthy
3. everyone feels great about themselves and are mentally well
#9
1. Endless wishes 2. To understand and speak any language 3. For my doggy to live as long as I live.
#10
1. No more anxiety or depression or anything like that for every human being (and happiness for everyone)
2. No more homelessness, hunger, excessive corporate greed, poverty, etc.
3. Long and fulfilling lives for everyone
#11
1. Wish for whatever come true with a snap of your fingers. ( you are God now )
* snap * begon wishess.
* snap * The End.
#12
No global warming. No more animal extinction. Get into Yale.
#13
1. For everyone to have empathy. This would allow all of those that hate others to finally see things from the other’s perspective.
2. For my Social Security court case to finally be ruled in my favour. Ten years is too long!
3. A new PS5. What? I can have nice things too, right?
#14
1. Omnikinesis
2. Clear skin , minus my vitiligo
3. A cute bf 😄
#15
1. That I would grow old enough to have healthy children and grandchildren.
2. That I would find love when I’m ready (not before not after).
3. That I could help everyone when ever they needed me.
#16
For everyone to be clothed, fed & housed.
For my family and I to be comfortable financially
For everyone to be healthy
#17
1. No global warming and nothing pollutes the air (so if for example everyone uses a car everyday or something the air won’t get worse and the world won’t warm)
2. Everyone would be happier
3. No creature that feels pain would ever get tortured
#18
1. The IQ too solve the mysteries of the universe
2. The answers to the mysteries of the universe
3. Infinite money
#19
For everyone to understand morality and have the knowledge of a complete education as never seem before (this would fix most systemic problems if all people were actually fully educated)
To have my body be that of a cis guy. Smaller wish but it would change my goddamn life
And to have a good understanding of how to fix my own mental problems.
#20
1.Enough money monthly to get by and be able to save a few bucks at the end of the month. 2. That dental ( and other healthcare ) can be arranged with the health benefits system so it isn’t so outrageously expensive ( I have 2 badly chipped teeth I can’t get fixed due to this problem and decent dentures here can cost up to 15.000€ )
3. That the stupid narcissistic a**holes in every government grow a conscious and stop picking on us working folk.
#21
1. To know everything. Everything that will ever be known, past, present, and future, by anyone, anywhere, even previous and future universes and dimensions, including alternate dimensions, states of being, and realities.
2. Unlimited healthy life, including mental health and intellectual acuity.
3. I would save the 3rd wish for use when I have fully processed my infinite knowledge, and have lived long enough to turn my knowledge into wisdom. The 3rd wish I would then use in the smartest, WISEST, most compassionate way I can, to benefit as many as possible in a single wish, with a full understanding of the ramifications of such a wish.
#22
1.That everything that people need was affordable, or made to be free in certain circumstances. Like poor people, older people.
2. That life could be more simple.
3. That people would be nicer to each other.
#23
I would want to wish for a notepad and pencil, then wish everything I draw would come to life. Then, you could draw another genie and repeat 🤭
#24
I would wish for Trump to be president
Infinite money
And for everyone to have a Christian conservative mindset
#25
1. that suicide rates would go down
2. everyone would find some kind of love
3. no more war
#26
1. Power if something… Food comes if i think of it and snap or invisibility
2. Everyone to be happy and peaceful
3. Money… Probably
Bonus
Saw a video on getting infinite wishes, ask for notebook, then a pen that whatever you write comes true and start writing.
#27
1. Good grades (have to get straight As for my mom’s approval)
2. Happiness
3. More time with my friends
#28
1. To never be afraid of anything again. 2. To be married to my boyfriend. And 3. The ability to time travel.
#29
1) I’d wish to be able to wish for infinite wishes
2) I’d wish for infinite wishes
3) I would use my wishes to do things like have cupboards everywhere always full and such, and then probably spend a few on myself 😅
#30
3 wishes? … ok.
1. Make my seizures disappear
2. Change the gender of my partner & I
3. Every pending financial debt – worldwide – is to be paid in full. From the 0.01💰 to 100 000 […].00💰, so that everyone can start debtfree into 2023
#31
I wouldn’t really know how to wish for anything because wishes always have a dark side. How could I even wish for world peace without knowing what it would require. If I could get three wishes, I would wish for more wishes and I would hire the wisest of all to discuss what and how to wish for the best outcome.
#32
I’d wish for infinite wishes. Then I’ll see what I want I wish for after that
#33
1. A good sense of humor
2. Strong willpower
3. More cooperation between nations and peoples.
#34
1.More wishes
Genie: You cant do that.
Then…
1.I wish i could
Genie: …
Genie: Ok
2. Infinite wishes.
Genie: OK
3. Everything that i want will come true
#35
1. cure for any form of mental sickness
2. Money
3. for me to finish writing and publish my book
#36
1) a cure for depression
2) feel well rested after 8 hours of sleep
3) a money tree that grows $100 bills
Follow Us