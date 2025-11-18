Hey Pandas, If You Got To Go Back In Time, What’s The One Thing You Would Change? (Closed)

Hey Boomers and Gen X Pandas, considering the experiences you’ve had and the changes in the world during your lifetime, if you could go back to a specific point in your life, what’s the one thing you would change – either in your personal life or in the world?
#1
Put women back in charge. Religions shoved women in the background to only be valued as property for breeding and servitude. Look back at history.
#2
try to form closer relationships with my friends or people i could have been friends with
dont push away people and dont make stupid misteaks
dont trust untrustworthy people so you can gain their attention
#3
I would change the self hated I felt for years.I would get into therapy earlier and work through the abuse and maybe not have PTSD now.I would work daily on loving myself as I do now…
#4
I’d go back in prehistoric times, when the first humanoids started developing complex language. It seems that it was a genetic mutation that caused it. I’d add a second mutation which would allow humans to cooperate in much larger groups. This would allegedly drastically change development and history of mankind. The stronger would focus not on gathering power and resources for themselves, but on serving and developing the community. No wars for territory or power. No fighting and killing each other for mean purposes. Just a common effort for the common good.
That’s how I imagine a superior civilization would look like. Yeah, I’m daydreaming.
#5
Stop the US, before it was the US, from being involved in the slave trade. We would be so much better off right now
#6
call cps probably…
