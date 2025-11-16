Hey Pandas, If You Could Visit A Place In The Future, Where Would You Go? (Closed)

Where would you go?
#1
I would like to say my home in 40 years when I’m in my 70s but I fear that if I do it may not be what I’m expecting. However, I would like to visit myself in the future. If it’s specifically a place, I’d like to visit Earth but 2000 years in the future, see what has changed or what didn’t.
#2
Disney World. I would like to see what changes they add and what they keep from now.
#3
seeing as you said ‘in the future’ i have no idea. in the future we could be living in space or under water.
#4
My funeral… I have a feeling not many are gonna show, I want to go there and just see who cared enough, or even remembered me
#5
Tomorrow Land. Too bad it’s not real. Those pools looked awesome.
#6
I would go to the year 2100 and see what has changed. Also to meet my descendants and freak them out
