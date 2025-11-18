Hey Pandas, If You Could Stay At One Age Forever, Which Would You Choose? (Closed)

If you could choose one age to be immortal at, would you prefer to stay young or grow older? Would you revisit your school days or enjoy the freedom after college?
#1
I’m quite comfy now at 46. So I’d say 40-50 is fine. Time for some vacation, enough income to feel comfortable, still fit enough to enjoy life.
But that would mean working forever too. And I plan to retire in about 13-14 years. I look forward to more time for everything. I just hope mentally and physically I will be fit enough to enjoy that part of life.
In a dream world it’d be nice to be retired with all the experience and the fit body and mind of about 40-50 years old.
#2
I’d probably choose 16 or 17. I can drive, but I don’t need to worry about money as much as older people.
#3
one month old. i met my dad for the 1st time when i was two months old. i jokingly told my mom that it was “the best two months of my life”
#4
I’d say 25 years old. That was so cool. I had a job, money and we were partying so much. I travelled a lot during these years. Could handle any food or hangover and still doing sports.
Yeah definitely that was so much fun.
#5
I would want to stay at the age I am now. Not so young that everyone thinks I’m annoying, but not so old that I have to worry about taxes or whatever. I’d like to stay in middle school forever, as much as I hate to admit it. It’s kind of my home away from home.
#6
7 years. Old enough to do a lot of stuff yet young enough to have unlimited fun with everything
#7
17 for sure!! Too much responsibilities and stress come with being 18 and id rather never be 16 again…
#8
I probably would have stayed between 20-22 years old. Not because I completely hate my 30s now, but because I wouldn’t have gained the Epilepsy I felt messed up a lot of my life in multiple ways.
#9
I think that I would choose anything between 32-37. I had a great job, lots of friends, my knees didn’t creak all my body parts worked without complaints. It was just the best time of my life, really.
#10
Not entirely sure as to “why” but if I could stay 23…that was a great year for me. The economy was in excellent shape. 1 job would pay most people’s rent, utilities, phone, cable and you could at least afford to own a “beater with a heater” to get you to work!
#11
27, I guess.
