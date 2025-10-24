Hey Pandas, If You Could Only Wear One Halloween Costume For The Rest Of Your Life, What Would It Be?

Halloween is just around the corner… or maybe it’s every day in your imagination! If you could pick one costume to wear forever, what would it be? Would you go spooky, silly, or downright iconic? Share your thoughts below!
#1
Most likely my mad scientist costume as it’s basically just me but tired of life
#2
Ace Frehley. The makeup would get to be “a pain in the a*s” after a while, though. And that’s a quote from the man himself.
#3
Ninja!
#4
A princess costume cause that’s what I am!
#5
Fairy with wings that light up.
#6
sans
#7
Either my Yennefer costume or Leshen one, with antlers.
#8
an invisibility cloak
#9
Beetlejuice, it fits my personality perfectly!!
#10
Ring Master. I run a very popular Halloween carnival in my front yard.
#11
Dancer with a flaming red heavy beaded dress and a non-stop supply of thigh highs and wedge heels.
#12
The n**e in public girl counts?
