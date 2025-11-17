Hey Pandas, If You Could Live Your Life Over Again, What Choices Would You Make Differently? (Closed)

Revisit the crossroads! Explore the decisions, paths, and moments you would alter if given a chance to relive your journey and share the reasons behind your choices.
#1
Never should have listened to the bullies and be friends with toxic people. Also when I relive my life, I want to invest for stock market in Zoom during 2020, because a classmate got so much money by just investing in Zoom during covid.
#2
I would most likely try not to befriend a creepy person and I would also try to overcome my fear of heights
#3
speak with my relatives more, go through events with more fun and positivity, get better grades on tests (cuz i already learned everything), fix past mistakes, take up more opportunities that i missed, ect ig
#4
None. While my life might not be perfect right now, it’s through little fault of my own. I have a house, and a wife that I’m celebrating the 24th anniversary of our first date tonight. I’m happy.
#5
I wouldn’t have turned down so many opportunities because of anxiety, or me wanting to stay home instead.
#6
I’d hate to change the past and not be with my wife, but regrets are: not going to college, marrying my first wife (wonderful person, we were just too young and too different), and not staying in the San Francisco Bay Area in the 90s to pursue music, but instead moving to a small town in Oregon with said first wife. So if I could instead have my physics degree and my career in music AND be with the lovely person I’m married to now, yeah, I’ll take that.
#7
Try to be a better person earlier on.
#8
I would recognise my mother’s toxicity and enablement (cigarettes, booze aged 13) and not destroy my relationship with my father.
#9
I probably wouldn’t have done all the stupid things I did, and I probably wouldn’t have kissed a boy and a girl, I’m asexual.
#10
Not get married. The biggest mistake of my life.
#11
I wish I’d paid more attention in school when I was younger – don’t get me wrong I’m very passionate about grades and staying in track. However there was this time where I was class topper and now I’m barley passing the above average classes. I am not s failing student, and ig I’m an A student (except math lol) so paying attention to understand the basic fundamentals of certain topics would’ve really helped me now that I’m older.
And I have major procrastinating issues fr. Also, to add on to another panda friend who already said this- getting my anxiety and insecurity (and procrastination) get the best of me.
#12
Not a thing
