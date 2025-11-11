Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

by

California-based comedic genius obviousplant has recently pranked the public once again by distributing fake animal facts at the L.A. zoo. Not only did he educate the zoo’s visitors about how owls are related to the TV series “Friends,” or why penguins wear tuxedos, but he also made the place a lot more interesting!

Bored Panda has turned Wysaski’s flyers into a list that you can vote for and comment on. Want more? Be sure to check his other pranks here, here, and here.

More info: pleated-jeans.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

#2

Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

#3

Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

#4

Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

#5

Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

#6

Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

#7

Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

#8

Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

#9

Guy Leaves Fake Animal Facts All Over Los Angeles Zoo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
