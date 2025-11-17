Hey Pandas, If You Could Have Any Superpower, Which One Would It Be? (Closed)

Out of any superpower, choose one you would have and explain why.
#1
The power to make anyone shart themselves just by thinking it. No one is gonna want to fight me or go against me when they have just filled their gruds.
#2
magic. there was this specific type of magic that was from a childhood magical girl show that i still admire to this day. ik it might sound stupid but its kinda cool ig
#3
Shape shifting. I could grow wings and fly. I could grow gills to breathe underwater. I could shrink to be virtually invisible. I could pack on the muscles for strength. I could pack on the blubber for the arctic or a hump for the desert.
#4
As a socially anxious person, it would definitely be invisibility lol.
#5
Shapeshifting. I’d love to be able to try out all sorts of changes without having to stay that way permanently. Like, wings without having to sleep on your stomach, or horns, without struggling to fit in small spaces, and other stuff like that.
#6
To anyone who has read Wings of Fire….
…leafspeak…….
….or camouflage would be good too but probably leafspeak.
#7
Wow such interesting answers. For me, I would want to read people’s minds so I know what they think of me
