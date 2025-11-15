Hey Pandas, If You Could Have Any Animal Or Animal Combo For A Pet, What Would You Want? (Closed)

This is where you tell us bored pandas the animals that you would want as a pet.

#1

I would like a large cat so that I can ride it

#2

I’d like… a cute rabbit, a German Sheperd, and a little cat.

#3

I would want a pig, a little one I also want to see the looks on people’s faces as I take it for walks 😂

#4

i would want a dog bat mix i want tiny flying doggos

#5

any kind of big dog, a floofy cat, and a ferret :]

#6

I would like a second kitten that is also ginger colored and that is already fixed,spayed, and chipped

#7

mmm, a few horses, cattle, PIGS, DOGS, cats, chickens, a roaster, goats, sheep, hamster, guinea pigs, rabbits/bunnies, fish, otters, meerkats, birds, ferets, lots more.

Patrick Penrose
