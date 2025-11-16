Hey Pandas, If You Could Go Back In Time, What Would You Do? (Closed)

Hey, fellow Pandas! If you could travel back in time, with all the knowledge of what you know now, how would you use that? What’s the ONE thing you’d do?
Would you buy stocks and shares in any particular company? Invest in property? And if so, where? Inform a loved one of an illness they’ll suffer from so they may get early treatment? Eat at your favorite eatery that has since closed down? Vote differently? Tell some you love them? Avoid someone?? Oh gosh, the possibilities are endless!
#1
Instead of marrying my first husband I would have moved far, far away.
I would have saved myself over 20 years of anxiety and depression that I am still trying to climb out of.
#2
I’d go back and save my beloved cat , Princess Bubblegum, from the car that killed her…
#3
I would go back and tell my mum that it’s not normal tired and go see the doc immediately
#4
Tell myself that I am definitely enough just the way I am. And that it’s all ok, the bad stuff passes.
#5
I would sit at my bedside as I tried to fall asleep on stressful evenings and listen to myself.
#6
I’d go back in time to before a family at our school went on vacation and tell them to stay away from the ocean. Maybe it was his time, but he was a good man.
#7
I would have made my husband go to therapy with me. I would have stuck it out no matter how bad I felt it was getting. I would have tried harder, I would have stayed away from the shitty people, I would have laid down the law regardless, I would have done it all different to keep it. I would have been less judgy, I would have never told my sister but instead put her husband in his place myself. I would have never resigned my job. I would have invested in bitcoin in the beginning. I would have accepted my mothers medical issues instead of denying they existed. I would have been a better daughter. I would have looked out for that car now knowing he wasn’t going to look out for me walking to school that day in 1992. Oh how my life could have been so different so many times if only.
#8
Save 20% of every paycheck.
#9
I’d find my wife thirty years ago instead of ten years ago.
#10
Play chess.
#11
I’d confront my stalker on the set of the show he hosted at the time. I’d write the story of the stalking and theft of my diaries and publish it. I’d go homeless if necessary to get it done.
#12
I would stop the invention of The Internet. Its power to do good is vastly over shadowed by the ability of its users to do harm.
Follow Us