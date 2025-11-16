Hey Pandas, If You Could Change One Thing In The World, What Would It Be And Why? (Closed)

Just a random question.
#1
To get rid of discrimination. It would not solve all our problems but it would be great
#2
Climate change!
Because it is one thing that could possibly be the end of us.
#3
That people would realize slavery did not start in the US or in 1619. It has been around for at least 3000 years in every culture (Greeks, Mayan, African, Egyptian). Still exists today.
#4
I would get rid of discrimination. It is the source of most of the problems in this world. Some transgender people have literally been driven to suicide by their families because of who they are. Thousands of people have died in the past few decades because of racism. People are tortured and murdered because of homophobes. The root of the greatest problems with society is bias and discrimination.
#5
Ban all CO2 emissions
I know it’s ambitious but hey were gonna die soon
