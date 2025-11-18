Hey Pandas, If You Could Buy One Thing No Matter The Cost, What Would It Be?

by

It doesn’t matter what the cost is, but you can only buy ONE thing, what is it and why?

#1

true happiness

how ironic. theres a saying that says i cant buy this lol

#2

A good health for my family.

more material answers:

A house on my own island
1968 Corvette L88

#3

I’d buy a politician or some to pass a bill forcing insurance companies to pay for therapy and autism/ADHD/anxiety/etc screenings. It’s insane that they’re not covered. Therapy is preventive care, as it keeps your mental state from suffering, and those screenings are such a lifesaver. But, most people can’t pay 3K to figure out they’re autistic, and you can’t get meds for ADHD without a diagnosis (both meds and the diagnosis are expensive), and it’s all so f****d.

#4

A house. As it is I’ll probably be renting until I inherit one. Rent is too much to save for a house and any effort to save is eviserated by everything costing more.

#5

A house
It doesn’t have to be a big fancy house just one that is all mine.

#6

Probably a new Fender guitar or bass.

#7

I would really like a “robot” similar to the Sims 4. Even now, I’ve used it to silence loud neighbors in an apartment building. In this lore, though, they are nice. So a robot assistant would be something I would be willing to put money into, as long as it can be updated for old age days.

#8

The perfect house for me and my family

#9

A home with enough land for a garden and some dogs!

#10

Physiotherapy for my daughter. We can’t afford it and her disability health coverage doesn’t cover physio. She needs it badly.

#11

A loving wife.

#12

An unbroken body. There’s only so much medical science can do, and old injuries only get worse with time.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Former Major Crimes Detective Spills The Tea On What Their Job Was Really Like
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Something Panda Related (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Create Glittery Indoor Footwear From Wool And Call It My Job
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Ronan Farrow
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2017
This Online Group Is Dedicated To “Mildly Interesting” Stuff, And Here Are Their 50 Best Posts
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 1 Episode 9 Review: “Bound in the Flesh”
3 min read
Dec, 27, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.