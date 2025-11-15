Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Business Name You Have Seen? (Closed)

Please write down below.
#1
GoDaddy- It’s a US based web-hosting company.
#2
AYDS, it was something that would help you lose weight… then Aids showed up and there business collapsed
#3
i heard some guy in LA called his barber shop Hairy Styles. now idk if this is true tbh but whatever
#4
My two favorite worse ones were “Kopy Kat etc” and “My Pretty Princess Party”. Both within a block of each other
#5
Idk if this counts, but there’s a band called, “Diarrhea Planet,”
#6
My favorite show is called The Amazing World of Gumball. And in that show, there’s only one company name. Like only one company in the entire series. It’s called Chanax Inc. It’s doesn’t look right to me. It just gives this shady vibe to me.
#7
Gas station chain named “Pump ‘n’ Munch”
#8
Isis. I saw an ad for 3d printer once and they actually called their business Isis.
#9
A restaurant named Squat ‘n Gobble.
#10
I once saw a business called find China that sold fine china. They later attempted to correct this mistake by renaming it craft tea. Then the business closed down.
#11
On my normal route to work, I always see the same small truck, with Gastro Foods written on the back. Yum.
#12
Construction company called: Moore Erections.
#13
Colaura hair products. They have ads saying you need Colaura. Pronounced exactly like cholera which has killed millions and causes extreme diarrhea and vomiting. It was a nice thought trying to put color and aura together but NO.
