Hey Pandas, I Want To Know What The Weirdest Thing You Did Was (Closed)

Don’t be shy, we are all weird. So spill the tea.
#1
I got in a sewer hole thing with some friends and worshipped a frog. We proceeded to sacrifice my friend to the sewer clown while yelling ancient sacrificial chants.
#2
One time I rubbed blue mint toothpaste on my face thinking I would end up looking like one of the blue people from Avatar.
#3
Idk if this was the weirdest thing I’ve ever done but I’ve run around in circles with my friends singing Christmas songs being judged by people there. 10/10 would do again.
#4
Literally everything I do is weird
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us