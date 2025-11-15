Hey Pandas, I Want To Know What The Weirdest Thing You Did Was (Closed)

by

Don’t be shy, we are all weird. So spill the tea.

#1

I got in a sewer hole thing with some friends and worshipped a frog. We proceeded to sacrifice my friend to the sewer clown while yelling ancient sacrificial chants.

#2

One time I rubbed blue mint toothpaste on my face thinking I would end up looking like one of the blue people from Avatar.

#3

Idk if this was the weirdest thing I’ve ever done but I’ve run around in circles with my friends singing Christmas songs being judged by people there. 10/10 would do again.

#4

Literally everything I do is weird

Patrick Penrose
