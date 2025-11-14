Hey Pandas, How’s Life Going At The Moment? (Closed)

How is everyone?
#1
Bad. My best friend of 10 years killed herself. My parents hate me. Alot of my “friends” are a-holes. My parents took away my phone (not a big deal but now i cant talk to my friends) My depression is getting worse. I’ll stop now, sorry.
#2
my life aint to good. i recently asked out my crush and 2 days in to dating she dumped me because people were spreading lies and rumors and i have lost faith in most people im trying not to touch potentially lethal objects or go near thing that could hurt me or anyone else. i hate people talking to me in person and now i have to pretend to be happy because its my friends b-day tomorrow so yeah.
#3
Pretty ok…
This week is my last week of (completely) virtual school
I cannot wait for springgggggggggg
I get to be 12 (YAYYYYYYY) in a few months (somehow I cannot wait till I’m 12)
I will now proceed to listen to Stevie nicks complete discography (starting with Bella Donna, ending with street angel) over and over till I get bored
#4
I’m super happy right now! Me and my friend want to go to this acting camp called New York Film Academy. (It’s more of a college, but it has a summer camp within it.) The tuition is $10,000 in all if we want to go there, so everyday for 2 years we are walking dogs for money, babysitting for money, selling lemonade and baked foods for money, and much more! We’re tutoring, doing household chores, doing as much as we can to get that New York Film Academy summer camp!
#5
Pretty good, can’t wait for spring and a more relaxed lockdown regiment.
#6
depressed and feel like I’m ready to collapse. The good thing is That a couple of kids are gonna try to teach me to ride a bike correctly ( I don’t know why I didn’t want to learn earlier)
#7
It’s going fine, for the first time in awhile I’m doing good.
#8
good. i laughed because:
one of my neighbors has a sign it says: forget the dog. beware of children.
#9
Have you ever heard someone call toast ‘cooked bread’ ? Because my sister just said that.
